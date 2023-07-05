Siloam Springs School District fall sports schedules

Siloam Springs football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 15^FS Southside (AAA Benefit)^6 p.m.
Aug. 25^Rogers Heritage^7 p.m.
Sept. 1^at Alma^7 p.m
Sept. 8^Greenbrier*^7 p.m.
Sept. 15^at Greenwood*^7 p.m.
Sept. 22^Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.
Sept. 29^at Russellville*^7 p.m.
Oct. 6^Pulaski Academy* (HC)^7 p.m.
Oct. 13^at LR Christian*^7 p.m.
Oct. 20^Mountain Home*7 p.m.
Oct. 27^BYE WEEK
Nov. 3^at Van Buren*^7 p.m.
* 6A-West Conference
Siloam Springs JV football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 21^Gentry^6 p.m.
Aug. 28^at Alma^7 p.m.
Sept. 5^at Farmington^7 p.m.
Sept. 11^Pea Ridge^7 p.m.
Sept. 18^Springdale^6 p.m.
Sept. 25^Van Buren^7 p.m.
Oct. 2^at Prairie Grove^7 p.m.
Oct. 9^Bentonville^7 p.m.
Oct. 16^OPEN
Oct. 23^at Bentonville West^6 p.m.
Oct. 30^Shiloh Christian^7 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 14^at FS Southside^6 p.m.
Aug. 31^Alma^7 p.m.
Sept. 7^Farmington^7 p.m.
Sept. 14^at Pea Ridge^7 p.m.
Sept. 21^BYE WEEK
Sept. 28^at Van Buren^7 p.m.
Oct. 5^Prairie Grove^7 p.m.
Oct. 12^at Greenwood^7 p.m.
Oct. 19^Dardanelle^7 p.m.
Oct. 26^Harrison^7 p.m.
Nov. 2^at Shiloh Christian^7 p.m.
NOTE: All games Northwest River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs 8th football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 28^at Alma^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 5^at Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11^Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 21^at VB Northridge^7 p.m.
Sept. 25^VB Butterfield^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 2^at Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9^Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16^at Dardanelle^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 23^at Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 30^Shiloh Christian^5:30 p.m.
NOTE: All games Northwest River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs 7th football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 31^Alma^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 7^Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 14^at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 21^at VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28^VB Butterfield^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 5^Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12^at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19^Dardanelle^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 26^Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Nov. 2^at Shiloh Christian^5:30 p.m.
NOTE: All games Northwest River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 15^Maroon & Gray^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 17^at Springdale Har-Ber (benefit)^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21^Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 22^at Gravette^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 26^at Early Bird Tourn. in Bentonville^TBA
Aug. 29^at Springdale^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 31^Carthage, Mo.^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5^at Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 7^at Alma*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.
Sept 14^at Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^Russellville*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 21^Van Buren*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 23^vs. Farmington%^9 a.m.
Sept. 23^vs. Lavaca%^10:30 a.m.
Sept. 26^at Harrison*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28^Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3^Alma*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7^at Lady Cat Tourn. in Conway^TBA
Oct. 10^Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12^at Russellville*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Van Buren*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19^Harrison*^5:30 p.m.
* 5A-West Conference
% Tri-Match at Farmington
Siloam Springs 9th volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 15^Maroon & Gray^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21^Pea Ridge^4:30 p.m.
Aug. 22^at Gravette^4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24^at Springdale Central^5 p.m.
Aug. 28^at Gentry^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 29^Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.
Aug. 31^Carthage, Mo.^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA
Sept. 12^Farmington^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14^Harrison^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18^at Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20^Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25^Alma*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28^at Harrison*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30^at River Valley Tourn.^TBA
Oct. 2^at Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Farmington*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9^at Alma*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12^Farmington*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16^Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19^Harrison*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23-28^Conf. Tourn.^TBA
* Northwest River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs 8th volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 15^Maroon & Gray^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21^at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 22^at Gravette^4 p.m.
Aug. 24^VB Northridge^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 28^at Gentry^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 5^at VB Butterfield^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA
Sept. 11^at Rogers Lingle^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 14^Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 18^at Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 20^VB Butterfield*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 25^Alma*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28^at Harrison*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 2^at VB Northridge*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Farmington*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9^at Alma*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12^Farmington*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16^Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19^Harrison*^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 7th volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)
Aug. 15^Maroon & Gray^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21^at Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Aug. 24^VB Northridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Aug. 28^at Gentry^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 5^at VB Butterfield^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14^Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18^at Greenwood*^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20^VB Butterfield*^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25^Alma*^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28^at Harrison*^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2^at VB Northridge*^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Farmington*^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 9^at Alma*^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 12^Farmington*^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 16^Greenwood*^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 19^Harrison*^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs cross country
Date^Meet^Time
Sept. 5^at Gravette Lion Meet^TBA
Sept. 8^at Galveston Island Beach Run^8:30 a.m.
Sept. 16^Panther XC Classic^9 a.m.
Sept. 21^at Clarksville Eagles Inv.^4 p.m.
Sept. 30^at Chile Pepper Fest.^9 a.m.
Oct. 7^at Springdale Schools Inv.^TBA
Oct. 16^at Huntsville Eagle Inv.^4 p.m.
Oct. 26^5A-West Conf. Meet^1 p.m.
Nov. 2^5A State Meet^11:30 a.m.
Nov. 11^Ark. vs. Okla. Meet^TBA
Siloam Springs tennis
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 14^FS Northside^4 p.m.
Aug. 17^Farmington^4 p.m.
Aug. 22^at Russellville, vs. Mountain Home^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 25-26^at Joplin Interstate TOurn.^9 a.m.
Aug. 29^vs. Harrison, Greenbrier (at Ark. Tech)^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 31^at Alma^4 p.m.
Sept. 5^Van Buren^4 p.m.
Sept. 7^at Greenwood^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^at Russellville, vs. Mountain Home^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14^Alma^4 p.m.
Sept. 19^vs. Harrison, Greenbrier (at Ark. Tech)^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21^at Van Buren^4 p.m.
Sept. 26^Greenwood^4 p.m.
Sept. 28^Makeup date^TBA
Oct. 2-3^5A-West Conference Tournament^TBA
(at Arkansas Tech/Russellville)
Oct. 9-10^State Tournament^TBA