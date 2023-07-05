Varsity football staff complete

The Siloam Springs varsity football coaching staff is set for the 2023 season.

The staff has had several changes with former coaches taking positions at other schools and new coaches being brought in.

And some of those new coaches are familiar faces to Siloam Springs football.

"I've learned being here, it's tough to hang on to coaches because of the (I-49) corridor, what people pay around us and different things, and the travel," said head coach Brandon Craig, entering his sixth season at the helm of the football program. "Those are a couple of tough obstacles here. The thing I was looking was guys who really want to be here."

Returning to the program are former Panthers John Madding and Ryan Smith.

Madding, a 2011 graduate, was an all-conference center on the offensive line for Siloam Springs. Smith, a 2012 graduate, was a starter in the secondary and also an all-conference selection.

"We were lucky to find John Madding and Ryan Smith," Craig said. "Both of them have played here. They graduated from here. And they know what it consists of to be a Panther. To me that was important to find guys that give these kids consistency. That's the biggest thing that is lacking. When you lose coaches or people leave, you get a whole change on how things are done at each position level. So for me, I want to find guys that want to be here long term. That was my goal, and I think I found it for sure in those two guys."

Madding will coach the offensive line after former coach Justin Wood took a job in the Fayetteville district. He's previously coached in Gentry and Prairie Grove.

"I think John's got a good background," Craig said. "He's been out and experienced different things, different systems, and he's going to be able to come back and help us tremendously."

Smith was the defensive coordinator at Stilwell, Okla. He'll coach safeties at Siloam Springs.

"He's got a good background in defense," Craig said. "He's going to be our safeties coach and work closely with coach (Jonathan) Johnson as far as coordinating the defense."

Athletic director Jeff Williams, a former head football coach at El Dorado, Fort Smith Southside and Pea Ridge, was pleased with bringing back the former Panthers.

"We lost some good people, but we gained a lot of great people also," Williams said. "Bringing in Ryan Smith and Coach Madding, you know they're Siloam Springs guys. Their heart's in it. They understand the program. They want to be here. They want to get Siloam Springs football back on the right track this year."

The Panthers also hired a pair of veteran coaches in Tad Turner, a former Rogers Heritage assistant, and Robert Henderson, who's coached a number of places over the years.

Turner will coach cornerbacks on defense and help with H-Backs and tight ends on offense.

"I was able to hire Tad Turner, who's a long time Rogers Heritage assistant," Craig said. "He was looking for a change, and he heard good things about our program. Had a long visit with him, got a chance to interview with him, go through that process. He's just a wonderful guy. He's going to do a great job with our kids. He's going to be a great leader for our kids as well."

Henderson will coach the defensive line with longtime coach Dwain Pippin returning to the seventh- and eighth-grade head coaching jobs.

"Robert Henderson coached on the college level at a couple of different places," Craig said. "He's coached in Texas. The guy has tremendous references. Everywhere I called on him wanted to hire him back or were trying to hire him back. I was lucky to get him, and he and his wife are from Gentry. That was a connection we had. He's going to bring tremendous energy to our program. He's going to coach defensive line. So we're excited about having him on staff."

Williams echoed Craig's excitement about Turner and Henderson.

"Those two guys are solid with experience and bring energy," Williams said. "I got to go watch them in team camp and you could just see real quick the way the kids have gravitated to them. They're engaged with those guys. I'm really excited about our football staff."

In addition to losing Wood from the varsity staff, coach Mike Perez returned to a coaching job at Van Buren, while Austin Able is going to coach wrestling in Rogers.

Wood also was the offensive playcaller for the Panthers in 2022, but those duties will return to Craig, who has called offensive plays most of his tenure at Siloam Springs.

Coach Michael Smith, who was recently named head baseball coach, is back as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator.

Johnson will coach the linebackers and be the defensive coordinator. Johnson also is the head ninth grade coach and will be assisted by Henderson and Turner.

Pippin will be the head seventh- and eighth-grade coach. Coach Tony Coffey will help with seventh grade as Henry Janes has moved to cross country and head girls track coach.

Former eighth-grade assistant Chuck Jones retired and Madding will move into an eighth-grade assistant role.

Newly hired baseball assistant Hayden Sutton also is going to help on the junior high football staff.

Basketball coaches

The district announced Michael Robertson will become the lead assistant on the varsity basketball staff. Robertson had been the second varsity assistant along with ninth-grade head coach and eighth-grade coach in previous years. He moves into the spot that was held by Chris Cameron, who is going to the Springdale School District.

Luke Loveless, who was eighth-grade coach the last two seasons, will move to the ninth-grade head coach position.

Final hires to come

Williams said in late June the district was almost done in hiring all its coaches for the 2023-24 school year.

He said he is pleased with the hires so far across the board.

"I think we've done a good job of replacing great people with other great people, and we've got more to come," he said. "We've about got it wrapped up, but sometimes change is good -- people coming in with fresh ideas and a mindset. I think one thing we've looked at, every decision we've made was based on kids. How does this affect our kids? Everybody we've brought in we feel like will be a positive role model for our student athletes."