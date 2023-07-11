VFW holds ribbon cutting for headquarters rennovation

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation (center) cuts the ribbon Friday at the newly renovated VFW post headquarters. The ribbon cutting featured a luncheon, flag presentations and a speech by Retired Major General Harold Timboe (fourth from right, next to Nation).

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kind at Heart founder Pastor Wayne Thomas (left) poses with Vivian Stockton, Christina Drake, Major General (ret.) Harold Timboe and VFW Post 1674 Commander Keith Schultz following the ribbon cutting on Friday, at the VFW facility.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of VFW Post 1674 pose in front of the stage on Friday at the newly renovated VFW post headquarters. The VFW held a ribbon cutting that day which was attended by Mayor Judy Nation, Retired Major General Harold Timboe and several city board members.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Veterans and local citizens gather together for the VFW's ribbon cutting on Friday at the VFW Headquarters. The VFW's post headquarters had recently undergone renovations. The ribbon cutting was attended by several city directors, Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation and Retired Major General Harold Timboe who was the guest speaker.

