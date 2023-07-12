Arrests and citations

July 3

Jennae Nadine Warren, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jon Carroll Farmer, 45, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).

Gary Wayne Adair, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

July 4

Darrell Wayne Mahler, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Garbriel Eli Sneed, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; fleeing; hit and run accident; careless/prohibitive driving.

July 6

Christopher Welborn, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Kelly Turner, 36, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

July 7

Bobby Jean Adair, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Allen Coughran, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Steven Shayne Hawley, 50, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Robert D. Gallimore III, 45, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

July 8

Charles Willis Hornback, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Ragenia Kit Krell, 51, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.

Casiano Marinellys Flores, 23, cited in connection with theft of property.

Yurema Cristina Zarale, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Reina Lee Martinez Colon, 19, cited in connection with theft of property.