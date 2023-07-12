Board discusses assistant city administrator position

City directors discussed the possibility of adding an assistant city administrator position to the staff during the city board meeting on Wednesday, July 5.

The discussion was brought about by Director Mindy Hunt following the resignation of Community Development Director Don Clark and the fact that the city administrator position was still open at the time of the meeting, she said. Clark's last day with the city will be Friday, July 14.

Hunt also said former City Administrator Phillip Patterson spoke about the possibility of creating an assistant city administrator and that the board packet for this meeting contained a position description which Hunt believed was created at one point by the Johanson Group, who recently conducted the city's latest salary survey.

"I just wanted to bring it up so the board could discuss whether it might be a good time to look at having an assistant city administrator," Hunt said. "I understand that our community development director was over nine departments. That's that's a lot of departments."

Acting City Administrator Christina Petriches told Hunt that the job description was prepared by city staff and not the Johanson Group. Director Lesa Rissler said she thinks this is something that the board should look into but asked if it was doable and what the time frame would be.

Petriches asked if this was something the board was looking at for the current budget or the 2024 budget. Rissler said she could see combining the library and parks and recreation as an external service department.

Director David Allen said he appreciates Hunt bringing this up but he felt the board should hold off putting this as a new position until the new city administrator can provide input on this.

The board voted to offer the city administrator position to Police Chief Allan Gilbert during a special called meeting on Monday, July 3. Gilbert and the board agreed on a contract in a special meeting July 10.

Directors Reid Carroll, Carol Smiley and Ken Wiles agreed with Allen that it would be best to wait until the city administrator is officially hired.

Director Betsy Blair liked the idea of an assistant city administrator but also wanted to wait until the new city administrator came aboard as well as favoring the reorganizing of the departments. She said that the city administrator and city board should work on this together to figure it out.

Allen finished the discussion by saying that the city has never had an assistant city administrator so it is a big step for the board to make that determination.

City directors also voted on and heard the following items:

Presentations

Siloam Springs Golf Course

Introduction of new firefighters.

Introduction of new school resource officers Venice Motsinger, Mindy Nading and Thomas Reed.

Consent agenda

Approving the workshop minutes from the June 20 workshop.

Approving the regular meeting minutes from the June 20 city board meeting.

Approving the special called meeting minutes for the June 22 special called city board meeting.

Approving the special called meeting minutes for the June 23 special called city board meeting.

Approving the special called meeting minutes for the June 27 special called city board meeting.

Approving the special called meeting minutes for the June 29 special called city board meeting.

Approving the special called meeting minutes for the July 3 special called city board meeting.

Dedication of Utility Easements for 224 and 302 South College Street.

Contracts and approvals

Approving a memorandum of understanding with The Manna Center.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-15 concerning the vacation of utility easements for 224 and 302 South College Street on its third reading and taking a separate vote to approve the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-17 concerning the rezoning of the 400 block of North Progress Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) on its first reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-18 regarding the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Road from R-2 (Residential medium) to P-D (Planned development) on its first reading.

Resolutions

Approving Resolution 39-23 concerning a significant development permit for 420 North Simon Sager Avenue.

Approving Resolution 40-23 regarding a significant development permit for the 1700 block of East Kenwood Street.

Staff Reports

Annual planning commission report.

May financials.

Acting administrator's report.