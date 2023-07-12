Directors finalize contract for Gilbert

City directors finalized the contract for Allan Gilbert's new role as city administrator during the special city board meeting on Monday, July 10.

The contract for Gilbert will include an annual salary of $150,000, Gilbert said. Gilbert's contract also will include all benefits including heath, dental, vision and life insurance, according to an email from Human Resources Director Misty McGlothlin.

Gilbert's current salary as police chief is $114,816, McGlothlin said.

His severance package is as follows: Upon termination without cause if within the first three months of employment, severance pay would be three months with all premiums for medical, dental and vision coverage paid for three months as well.

If Gilbert is terminated without cause after six months he would receive severance for six months and health, dental and vision coverage would be paid for six months. If terminated with cause the city has no obligation for severance benefits, McGlothlin said.

As an existing employee, sick time will continue to accrue, McGlothlin said. City policy allows for 12 days of sick time per year.

Gilbert presently receives three weeks vacation time and after his review with the city board, Gilbert may receive an additional week of vacation time, McGlothlin said.

Gilbert signed the contract after the meeting and the contract will take effect within 45 days of the date the contract was signed.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to lead the city," Gilbert said. "I am looking forward to the challenge as well as working with staff to serve the citizens and their needs."

During the meeting, the directors went into executive session for an hour and 15 minutes to discuss the contract and finally arrived at the contract listed above.

The salary is on par with the final salary of former City Administrator Phillip Patterson, which was $150,352.

Patterson's contract was terminated on March 7 and he received a full year's severance with benefits.