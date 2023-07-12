Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, July 12

Peggy Deloris Arnold

Peggy Deloris Arnold, 81, of Gentry, Ark., died July 7, 2023.

She was born June 5, 1942 to Irven Lee Ennis and Nova Christine Ennis in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She loved and cared for her family dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Bobby Lee Ennis.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Lee Wise of Gravette, Ark., and Billy W. Arnold of Gentry; sister in law, Suzanne Ennis, of Springdale, Ark.; two grandsons and a nephew.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy Lee Dozier, Sr.

Randy Lee Dozier, Sr., 65, of Gravette, Ark., died July 7, 2023, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born May 31, 1958, to J.B. Dozier and Phyllis Dozier in Springdale.

He enjoyed dancing, going to coffee shops and Waffle House.

He was preceded by his parents, brother, Danny Dozier, and sister, Darlene Fryer.

He is survived by his two sons, Randy Dozier, Jr. and wife Melissa of Gentry, Ark., and Barry Dozier and wife Wendy of Manlius, N.Y.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Dozier, Glenn Dozier, and Larry Dozier; four sisters, Judy Johnson, Janet Long, Gwen Morgan, and Rhonda Aycox; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Decatur Assembly of God in Decatur, Ark.

Vestal Estes

Vestal Estes, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, was born in Alison, Texas, during a West Texas sandstorm, on March 7, 1936, the son of Vance and Alberta Estes. He graduated to his coronation with Jesus, on July 3, 2023, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Vestal was born into an era with no electricity at home and no indoor plumbing. He was educated in a one-room school house during his elementary years and graduated from high school in Dalhart, Texas. He was always a farmer at heart, with a wealth of experience from farming along with his brother and father in his early years. He loved ranching and breaking horses for other cattlemen. Vestal was drafted into the United States Army and served near the time of the Korean War. He was stationed on the Czechoslovakian border with a towed-howitzer unit to which he was assigned for the purpose of calculating fire-direction long before there were computers and was honorably discharged.

After dating his love for seven years, Vestal married the young lady who visited his home church, Shirley Branson Estes, on June 27, 1963 in Dalhart, Texas. Vestal and Shirley just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends!

Vestal was skilled in many ways – as a craftsman, fabricator, farmer, pilot, consultant and much more. He broke colts for cattlemen as a young man, and later bought his own farm in the Texas Panhandle. For a season he was a mail carrier in Dalhart, Texas, for the U.S. Postal Service, walking a 7-10 mile route daily. He used his many talents to build many homes, including his own; and assisted in building many churches along with the one he and Shirley pastored for 30 years in Siloam Springs. Vestal answered the call to ministry and served alongside his uncle in Victoria, Texas, before moving to Northwest Arkansas in 1968 to become the pastor of a Pentecostal Church in Siloam Springs. For a season Vestal drove a school bus as a bi-vocational pastor, wherein he made many lasting friendships. From his leadership the church grew to need a new, bigger place of worship. Pastor Estes was a Spirit-led man with many notable and miraculous things occurring during his ministry. He was recognized by the United Pentecostal Church for his leadership where he served for 18 years as a Presbyter in Arkansas and served for two years as a Regional Presbyter of the Southcentral Region. In 2013 he was ordained to the honorary role of Bishop by the Global Network of Christian Ministries, now Destiny Ministries. His ministry was marked by his generosity toward God and the church, his fervent love for the Word, as well as his heartfelt dedication to the people he served so well.

He enjoyed many things in life including gardening, playing dominoes, reading from a wide range of authors, cowboy/western art, humor, raiding the candy dish and all the decadents mother kept on the table, spending time with his family, Razorback sports, fishing, travel and most of all studying his Bible.

Vestal was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Alberta Estes, and one brother, Horace Estes.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; one son, Tim Estes and wife Tricia of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; one daughter, Tricia Voss of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Kendra McCormick and husband Jaran, Justin Estes and wife, Ashley, Brady Voss, Tyler Voss, Kaitlyn Voss and Kendall Butler and husband Terry. Also, seven great-grandchildren; Kaylee, Kimber, Judah, Jase, Joanna, Audrey and Branson; three beloved nieces and three nephews; his New Life Church family whom he loved and prayed for regularly, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Vestal Estes will be long remembered as a lover of people, a leader of his family, a builder of buildings and men, and one who served God and country.

Services:

Visitation was held Friday, July 7, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Wasson Funeral Home chapel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Homegoing Service was held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10:00 am at New Life Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Interment immediately following homegoing service at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the New Life Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 945, Siloam Springs, Arkansas 72761 or online at nlcss.com.

Brandon Scott Rogers

Brandon Scott Rogers, 38, of Kansas, Okla., died July 8, 2023, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born July 9, 1984, to Mark Rogers and Theresa Postoak-Hollenback in Claremore, Okla.

He enjoyed listening to country music, off-roading, being out on the water, and spending time with his children.

He is preceded by his parents.

He is survived by his five children, Reece Rogers of Disney, Okla., Mikey Rogers of Disney, Cameron Rogers of Disney, Jaxon Blair of Kansas, Okla., and Quincey Jo Smith of Rose, Okla.; two brothers, Matthew Rogers and wife Tracie of Kansas, Okla., and Aaron Rogers of Springdale; and one sister Casey Tucker and husband Waylon of Rocky Ford, Okla.; and stepbrother, Randy Hollenback of Siloam Springs, Ark..

Visitation is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home.

