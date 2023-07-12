JBU names Song Chief Innovaion Officer

John Brown University has named Ted Song, Ph.D., as the university's first chief innovation officer. The new role will allow JBU to expand the innovative work that Song has been leading since 2019 as director of innovation, during which he led the launch of six new academic programs.

Starting July 1, 2023, Song will join the Office of Academic Affairs and oversee curricular matters such as program requirements in the catalog and feedback on program reviews. In addition, Song will continue to lead the university in launching new programs and creating strategic partnerships.

"Ted has been instrumental in the development of new programs at JBU," said Rob Norwood, vice president of academic affairs at JBU. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity we have to expand on the work that Ted has been doing for the last several years."

Song has served at JBU since 2012. He is an associate professor of engineering and has been chair of the engineering, computer science and cybersecurity departments. In 2021 he was appointed chief diversity officer and will continue to split his time between innovation and biblical diversity work.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve JBU in a greater capacity, particularly in the area of innovation," said Song. "It has been rewarding to watch new academic programs help students develop their unique gifts. I look forward to seeing more students benefit from Christ-centered education at JBU, being equipped to honor God and serve others in this rapidly changing world."

With Song's new role, he will step away from his duties as chair of engineering, computer science and cybersecurity departments. Dr. John Lee will become the engineering department chair, Dr. Justus Selwyn the computer science department chair and Dr. Tim Gilmour the graduate cybersecurity department chair.

Song holds a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering from Hanyang University, an M.T.S. and M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, an M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin and is currently pursuing a Master of Studies in Law (M.S.L.) degree from Samford University.