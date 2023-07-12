LETTER: Potty mouth

"The President uses speech laced with expletives designed to shock listeners. Call it what it is. It is sewage. It smells. He needs his mouth washed out with soap. Stop de-civilizing our nation." Quoted from Ron Wood - "Potty mouth culture" Herald-Leader May 9, 2018.

Obviously, Wood was offended by Trump's unabashed use of Sewer Rat language in his televised campaign rallies. What world leader, other than Trump, has ever spewed the language of a Sewer Rat for the entire world to hear. Only in America!

Wood knew Trump was a Sewer Rat, but later in the Herald-Leader, Jan. 23, 2019 - "Time to pray for Trump," Wood wrote, "In America, Donald Trump is our King Cyrus. If he is carnal or contentious, it's irrelevant. God chose him to lead us. Though opposed mightily, he's anointed to govern."

Well, there you have it, God chose Trump. It doesn't matter if he is a Sewer Rat, he was God's choice, so it is the duty of faithful Christians to support him and send money for his legal defense funds and pay the millions in fines and settlements for his fraudulent Trump University and Trump Foundation.

Why did God choose Trump? Could it be the same reason that God chose Saul to be the King of Israel? 1 Samuel Chapter 8 seems to be a prophetic comparison between Saul and Trump. It is in your Bible, read it.

The Israelites demanded a king in response to the urging of their greedy religious leaders. MAGA Christians joined with the KKK and Neo-Nazi Sewer Rats and demanded Trump, a "strongman," for President following the disinformation of greedy and power-hungry Christian leaders across America.

In Revelation 21:8 TLB, Jesus condemns unfaithful Christians first, "But cowards who turn back from following me, and those who are unfaithful to me ... their doom is in the Lake that burns with fire and sulphur."

The unfaithful to Jesus are the so-called Christians who chose Trump as their savior over Christ. The cowards must be the ones who think they are good Christians for not supporting Trump but do not have the courage to follow the example of Jesus and publicly call out the hypocrites.

Is there even one Christian in the Siloam area who stood with Jesus and spoke out against Trump for calling God a Liar?

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs