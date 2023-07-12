Local students earn honors, degrees

Local student makes honor roll

OXFORD, Miss. -- Siloam Springs native Natalie Gumm was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists.

Gumm, who is majoring in English, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 to 4.00, according to a press release from the University of Mississippi.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

UCA names 2023 Spring Presidential Scholars

CONWAY -- Three Siloam Springs residents who attend the University of Central Arkansas were named Presidential Scholars. The three Siloam Springs residents are Haylee Hawbaker, Kaya-Ann Mason and Ellen Scarbrough.

Zongca Moua of Gentry was also named a Presidential Scholar. In order to become a Presidential Scholar, students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.

UCA names 2023 Spring Dean's List

CONWAY -- Three Siloam Springs students attending the University of Central Arkansas were named to the spring 2023 Dean's List.

Siloam Springs residents Kylie Garritty, Caleb Peters and Ransom Van Asche were named to the 2023 Dean's List. Gentry resident Ashlyn Little was also named to the 2023 Dean's List.

Eligibility on the Dean's List requires a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.

Sanchez named to Spring 2023 President's List

MAGNOLIA -- Mercedes Elizabeth Sanchez earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2023 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's President's list.

Sanchez is a sophomore psychology major from Siloam Springs, AR.

UALR announces Spring 2023 Dean's List

LITTLE ROCK -- The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced that two Siloam Springs residents attending the university were named to the Dean's List.

Reina Tiefel and Jackson Willbanks were both named to the 2023 Dean's List

To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Central Methodist University announces graduates

FAYETTE, Mo. -- Central Methodist University celebrated its Spring 2023 commencement on May 13 in Puckett Fieldhouse on the Fayette campus.

Madison Michelle Crook, of Siloam Springs, Ark., was among those on the program for the event. Crook graduated with a Bachelor of Science after studying psychology.

Cooper named to University of Alabama Spring 2023 Presidents List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Siloam Springs resident Daniel Cooper was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring semester 2023.

In order to qualify for the President's List, a student must maintain an academic record of 4.0.

Arkansas State announces graduates

JONESBORO -- Five Siloam Springs students graduated from Arkansas State University.

Ginger Ellen Brown graduated with a Master of Arts in teaching; Kala Gill received a Master of Education in Special Education K-12; Alisha Samarin obtained a Master of Science in Education Special Education and Abigail Kyela Scott earned a Master of Science in Education Educational Leadership.

Silas Kevin Williams also graduated from Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of General Studies.

Siloam Springs resident graduates from UALR

LITTLE ROCK -- Siloam Springs resident Bijal Patel graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on May 13.

Patel graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration.

Four Siloam Springs residents graduate from UCA

CONWAY -- Siloam Springs residents Annabelle Van Asche, Haylee Hawbaker, Caleb Peters and Ellen Scarborough graduated from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), in Conway on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

Van Asche graduated with a Bachelor of Science in History.

Hawbaker graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education K-6.

Peters graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Scarborough graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Also graduating from UCA were Candace Smith of Gentry who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Addiction Studies and Madison Ruth of Gentry who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.