OPINION: AI empowers local small businesses





We have discussed the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on small local communities in the past, but let's focus on the impact and opportunity for smaller businesses as well. Small local businesses face numerous challenges in effectively promoting, marketing and branding themselves. With the advent of AI, local businesses can leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance their strategies, reach their target audience and establish a strong brand presence. Let's explore how small local businesses can utilize AI to optimize their promotional efforts, market more efficiently, and build a robust brand identity.

AI enables businesses to analyze vast amounts of customer data to understand their preferences, behavior patterns and demographics. By leveraging this data, local businesses can tailor promotional campaigns that deliver personalized content, recommendations, and offers to individual customers based on their needs, likes and habits. According to a study by Evergage, 88% of marketers report a measurable lift in business results from personalization efforts. A local restaurant can use AI-powered chatbots to engage with customers, collect feedback and make personalized menu recommendations based on their previous dining experiences and preferences.

AI can enhance the effectiveness of promotional campaigns by providing valuable insights into target audiences. By analyzing user data from various sources, AI algorithms can identify potential customers with precision, helping local businesses create targeted advertising campaigns yielding higher conversion rates. Local boutiques can use AI-driven analytics tools to identify the demographics, interests and preferences of their customers. This information can then be used to create customized advertisements on social media platforms, reaching the right audience at the right time.

AI-powered social listening tools can help local businesses monitor and analyze social media platforms and online forums, and review websites to gauge customer sentiment, identify trends and track brand mentions. This real-time feedback can provide invaluable insights for enhancing marketing strategies and improving brand perception. An example might be a local coffee shop employing AI-powered sentiment analysis tools to monitor social media conversations and detect customer feedback. If there are negative reviews or complaints, the business can promptly address the issues, demonstrating a commitment to customer satisfaction.

AI technologies, such as natural language processing and machine learning, can assist local businesses in creating high-quality, engaging content. From generating blog posts to crafting social media captions, AI algorithms can automate content creation tasks, freeing up time for business owners to focus on other critical aspects. A local bakery can use AI-powered content generation tools to create enticing blog posts about new recipes, baking tips and special promotions. This helps attract potential customers and establish the bakery as an authority in the industry.

AI chatbots and virtual assistants can be deployed to provide instant customer support, answer common queries and assist with purchasing decisions. By offering 24/7 support, local businesses can improve customer satisfaction and drive loyalty. A simple example might be a local clothing store employing an AI chatbot on its website to help customers find the right size, suggest complementary items and provide information about ongoing sales. This virtual assistant can handle a large volume of inquiries simultaneously, providing quick and accurate responses.

Without a doubt, AI not only levels the playing field with their larger national competitors, it also presents small local businesses with powerful tools to promote, market, and brand themselves effectively. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, businesses can deliver personalized experiences, target their audience more precisely, listen to customer sentiment, create engaging content, and enhance customer service. These advancements enable local businesses to compete with larger enterprises and establish a strong brand presence in the digital landscape. Embracing AI is not only a smart business decision but also a vital step toward future-proofing local businesses in an increasingly competitive market.

John Newby is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with Chambers, communities, business and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street," column appears in more than 60 newspapers and media outlets. As founder of Truly-Local, he assists chambers, communities, media and businesses in creating synergies that build vibrant communities.




