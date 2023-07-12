OPINION: Summer camp snakes

In the 1970s I worked at a church camp called Bogg Springs. It was a medium-sized campground in a beautiful valley nestled in the Ouachita Mountains in southwest Arkansas. And for many of us, it was the best place in the universe this side of heaven.

The Bogg had many amenities. Among them, the best tasting spring water in the Ouachitas, an Olympic-sized swimming pool filled to the brim with that spring water, and some of the best camp food in the world. Those things, among others, endeared many people to the place. I was one of those people.

But there were some other things about the Bogg that weren't so pleasant. Among those things were the vile creatures that always seemed to appear at the most unexpected and inconvenient times possible.

Snakes.

My first encounter with a Bogg snake was in the old boys' staff house across from entrance to the camp in 1973. I was going to take a shower, which required turning off the electricity to the water heater. (That was another story in itself.) When I reached down to flip the switch, I discovered I was standing about a foot from a copperhead wrapped around the bottom of the tank.

I ran outside, and then quickly determined that standing outside in my "shower" state was not a good look. So I reluctantly went back inside, got dressed, and then chased the snake around the inside of the house for half an hour.

I eventually gave up. Not in the sense that I stopped chasing the snake, but in the sense that I resolved to stop "chasing the snake." I took my .410 shotgun, found the snake, and blew it to smithereens. (Now before you judge too harshly, understand that the house was very old, and apparently built with an "open" plan. It had more holes than a sieve. One more wouldn't make that much difference.)

But the most memorable snake encounter I had happened the next year. My brother and I were walking on the dirt road toward the staff house one night when we both were frozen in our tracks by a sight that still gives me chills: lying in the middle of the road was a water moccasin that appeared to be the same size -- and circumference -- as my leg. It was huge.

Bryan and I both instinctively bent down and picked up the biggest rocks we could find, keeping our eyes locked on the snake.

"On three," I said. I counted to three, and we both let fly.

And missed.

And the big reptile began to slither. Straight toward us.

I'd love to try and explain what happened next. But I can't. Maybe it was adrenaline. Or focus. Or fear. Or providence. I don't know. All I do know is that the next two rocks we threw, one second apart, both hit the beast in the head.

And killed it.

I have never been more afraid of a snake than I was that night. And I have never been more relieved to take one out. And if I never have to do that again, it'll be too soon.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.