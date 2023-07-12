Orthopedic tips for runners

Running too much, too hard and with too little preparation can be hard on your bones, muscles, ligaments and tendons. Use these tips to avoid running's orthopedic pitfalls:

Branch out. Cross training can make you a stronger and safer runner. Add some different activities, such as strength training, swimming and yoga, to your exercise regimen.

Don't pound the pavement (unless you have to). Running on concrete sidewalks can cause shin splints, as well as stress fractures in the feet and lower legs. Choose more forgiving surfaces, such as a dirt trail or synthetic track. Even asphalt can be slightly better for the body than concrete.

Keep on an even keel. If you're a novice runner, stick to flat surfaces to build strength before tackling hills.

Listen to your body. Never run through injury, particularly something that could affect your mechanics, such as a bunion. Doing so could lead to a more serious issue.

Phase in change gradually. Sudden variations in your running regimen, such as switching from a treadmill to an outdoor track or from running two miles a day to four, can increase your risk for a variety of injuries, including stress fractures, plantar fasciitis and runner's knee. Give your body time to adjust. Introduce a new running surface slowly over a period of weeks. Follow the American Academy of Family Physicians' recommendation and only increase your mileage by 10 percent or less each week. It is also recommended to cap your weekly mileage at 45, as more increases risk of injury.

Start with stretching. Never run with cold muscles. Stretch your hamstrings, calves, quadriceps and other lower body muscles before every run.

If you are experiencing pain or have health concerns, speak with your provider. If you're looking for a provider, visit NW-Physicians.com to find one near you. Same-day appointments are often available.

The right shoes can make a difference

Finding the perfect pair of running shoes can be tough. Start your shopping at a specialty running store to learn from the experts. The perfect shoe should feature:

Consistent cushioning – For optimal support, look for shoes that have little heel-to-toe drop – the difference in cushioning between the back and front of the shoe. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends a drop of 6 millimeters or less.

Natural movement – Your body should guide the shoes, not the other way around. Running shoes should allow pronation – natural inward motion of the foot during running. Shoes built to control movement and stop pronation could lead to injury.

Toe room – If you can place your thumb between your big toe and the end of the shoe and can comfortably wiggle your toes inside, your toes have enough breathing space.