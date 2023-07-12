Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Panthers return to summer workouts

Team uses Sager Creek Soccer Complex as turf replacement continues by Graham Thomas | July 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior offensive lineman Brock Gold works on a blocking drill during football practice on Monday morning.

The countdown is officially on for the Siloam Springs football team.

The Panthers returned to their summer conditioning program on Monday after more than two weeks away for the Arkansas Activities Association dead period.

The Panthers' last worked out June 21 even though the dead period didn't start until several days later on June 25.

"The break is awesome for the kids," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "It gives them about 20 days to just go be kids and run around. And now we're back to workouts."

Heading into Wednesday's workouts, the Panthers only have 10 more remaining for the rest of the summer before fall camp starts on July 31.

"It's kind of unique to start then," Craig said. "But it's going to be fast and furious. Kind of our mission right now is, we understand that it's crunch time and every work out counts."

The Panthers got a weight lifting session in Monday morning before heading across the street out to Sager Creek Soccer Complex and splitting up into position drills.

The team is currently unable to use Panther Stadium because new artificial turf is being installed.

Siloam Springs ended its session with conditioning, running several short sprints.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to participate in a team camp at Bentonville West on Wednesday before ending the week with another workout session on Thursday.

Workouts are also scheduled for Monday through Thursday of next week and July 24-27.

Fall practice begins July 31, and the Panthers are scheduled to host Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday, Aug. 15, in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

The Panthers host Rogers Heritage to open the season on Aug. 25.

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silloam Springs football players go through conditioning sprints at the end of practice Monday morning at Sager Creek Soccer Complex.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Work continues on installing new artificial turf at Panther Stadium on Monday morning at Siloam Springs High School. The old turf was removed during the dead period and the new surface should be ready to play on soon. The Siloam Springs football team used Sager Creek Soccer Complex to practice on Monday morning.
  

Print Headline: Panthers return to summer workouts

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Directors finalize contract for Gilbert
by Marc Hayot
Siloam Springs celebrates opening of 3-mile trail to whitewater park
by Marc Hayot
Clark resigns as community development director
by Marc Hayot
JBU names Song Chief Innovaion Officer
by Staff Reports
Board discusses assistant city administrator position
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT