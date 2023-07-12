Panthers return to summer workouts

The countdown is officially on for the Siloam Springs football team.

The Panthers returned to their summer conditioning program on Monday after more than two weeks away for the Arkansas Activities Association dead period.

The Panthers' last worked out June 21 even though the dead period didn't start until several days later on June 25.

"The break is awesome for the kids," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "It gives them about 20 days to just go be kids and run around. And now we're back to workouts."

Heading into Wednesday's workouts, the Panthers only have 10 more remaining for the rest of the summer before fall camp starts on July 31.

"It's kind of unique to start then," Craig said. "But it's going to be fast and furious. Kind of our mission right now is, we understand that it's crunch time and every work out counts."

The Panthers got a weight lifting session in Monday morning before heading across the street out to Sager Creek Soccer Complex and splitting up into position drills.

The team is currently unable to use Panther Stadium because new artificial turf is being installed.

Siloam Springs ended its session with conditioning, running several short sprints.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to participate in a team camp at Bentonville West on Wednesday before ending the week with another workout session on Thursday.

Workouts are also scheduled for Monday through Thursday of next week and July 24-27.

Fall practice begins July 31, and the Panthers are scheduled to host Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday, Aug. 15, in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

The Panthers host Rogers Heritage to open the season on Aug. 25.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silloam Springs football players go through conditioning sprints at the end of practice Monday morning at Sager Creek Soccer Complex.

