Siloam Springs celebrates opening of 3-mile trail to whitewater park

The city held a ribbon-cutting for the new WOKA Trail on Friday. The 3-mile trail connects Siloam Springs to WOKA Whitewater Park outside of Watts, Okla.

The WOKA Whitewater Park is expected to open this summer, though a date hasn't been set. The 30-acre whitewater park on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border will host kayaking, surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, tubing and rafting. The park is on the old Lake Frances spillway on the upper Illinois River in Oklahoma.

The Grand River Dam Authority in Oklahoma and Siloam Springs announced plans for the park in October 2020. The dam authority will oversee and manage the park. WOKA is a combination of the words water, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"This trail is going to be such an asset to the community," Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney said. "Particularly on the south side of town, whether you're a walker or a cycler."

Daniel Marley, vice president of infrastructure development for Trailblazers, said they started working on the WOKA Trail back in 2018 when they contracted for the design of it and are excited the trail is complete.

Trailblazers is a Northwest Arkansas-based nonprofit organization that concentrates on developing "an innovative regional recreation and transportation movement that places trails, cycling, and active transportation infrastructure at the core of an inclusive, vibrant, and healthy culture," according to its website.

It's great having the WOKA Trail out in the woods "and to get away from vehicles and just experience some of the beauty that Arkansas has to offer," Marley said.

Marley said Trailblazers was excited with all of the partnerships with the city and the authority as well as CEI Engineering Associates and Crossland Construction. Marley said Trailblazers is building 15 to 20 miles of mountain bike trails next to the WOKA Trail.

Jacob Shy, the national development expert for parks and trails for CEI, called it a wonderful trail which will have a great connection for Siloam Springs.

"This just completely adds to the already great greenway that you guys have," Shy said. "It brings people to the area and they spend money in Siloam Springs."

Shy also said parks and trails like this add to the quality of life for the entire community and thanked Trailblazers for their work on the WOKA Trail.

"A lot of times nobody really knows what they do," Shy said. "But they work really hard on these trails to provide them for the communities like this."

Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation said this was a special day for Siloam Springs and surrounding areas.

"I know we have gotten lots of inquiries for several months about when's it going to be open and when can we get on the trail," Nation said. "So we are so thankful that here today now you can start getting on the trail. I would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to the visionaries and the leaders who have turned this trail into a reality."