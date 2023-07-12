Siloam Springs sales tax up nearly 10 percent

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 9.85 percent, or $93,649 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1,044,205 last month, compared to $950,556 in June of 2022, according to the July sales tax numbers from the Arkansas Municipal League. The receipts represent sales made in April.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 5.95 percent, or $24,825 last month, from $$417,178 in June of 2022 to $442,003 in June of 2023.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

Bentonville up 11.90 percent or $510,166.

Eureka Springs 5.07 percent or $15,206.

Fayetteville up 6.08 percent or $302,740.

Lincoln up 8.35 percent or $7,923.

Rogers up 4.73 percent or $209,055.

Springdale up 7.92 percent or $294,075.

The following communities saw a decrease in sales tax last month:

Gentry down 1.52 percent or $-2,391.