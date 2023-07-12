Ticky situation: Conditions ripe for those blood-sucking pests this summer, experts say

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS -- Expect ticks to thrive following Northwest Arkansas' mild winter, experts warn, since more ticks survived the coldest months.

The average monthly temperature never fell below 41 degrees during the most recent winter months compared to an average of 35 degrees in January 2022, according to National Weather Service figures.

Chances of picking up a tick during outdoor activity are good, but chances of getting a tick-borne disease remain very low if people will check themselves afterward and remove any ticks they find, said Dr. Kristy Jones, an internal medicine and pediatric specialist at Mercy Clinic Moberly Lane in Bentonville.

This precaution includes checking their hair and all creases in the skin, she said.

Removing any tick within 24 hours, even after it latches on, greatly reduces chances of contracting any tick-borne disease, and the sooner the biting parasite is removed, the better, Jones said.

The best way of removing the arachnid remains the tried and true method of pulling it off with tweezers, putting the tip of the tweezers as far down to the parasite's head and as close to the skin as possible and pulling straight out. Then wash the bitten area with soap and water or with rubbing alcohol, she said.

A removed tick can survive. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends disposing of a removed tick by flushing it down the toilet. If you want to have the tick identified for any reason, put it in rubbing alcohol or place it in a sealed clear bag or container, the CDC advises.

Symptoms to watch for after a tick bite include rash, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain and joint swelling, Jones said. Go to a doctor if those develop, she said.

Besides checking yourself regularly after outdoor activity, check your pets too, said both Jones and Kelly Loftin, professor of medical and veterinary entomology at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"If you have ticks on your pets and leave them, you're going to have ticks in your yard," Loftin said. The engorged ticks will fall off your pet and reproduce, he said.

Effective pest repellents are commercially available for people and even for treating clothes before wearing them, Loftin and Jones said. Experts recommend using repellents containing DEET. Wearing light-colored clothing allows for easy detection of crawling ticks since they will show up easier, Jones said.

For pets, Loftin advised talking to a veterinarian. There are medicines for dogs and cats that repel ticks and are more effective than treated collars, he said.

Besides the weather, another factor favoring ticks in the region is the relatively recent recovery of Northwest Arkansas' deer, Loftin said.

"I remember when it was unusual to see a deer here," Loftin said. "Now you can go hunting and have your choice of them."

Over-hunting and destruction of deer habitat drove Arkansas' deer population down to an estimated 1,000 survivors by 1930, according to historical studies by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The commission got the power to enforce limits on the taking of game in 1944, allowing deer to start recovering.

Deer herds flourished first in south Arkansas, which has better habitat for deer, commission records show. As recently as 2005, Washington County hunters brought in fewer than one-third as many deer a year as any one of several south Arkansas counties, those records show.

The numbers changed in 2006. The number of deer killed by hunters in Washington County grew from 1,423 in the 2005 and early 2006 season to 2,643 the next season, commission figures show. The number had more than doubled to 5,946 by 2012-13. The figures for Benton County in the same years were 1,085 in the 2005-06 season and 4,707 in 2012-13. The region's deer population has remained high ever since.

The commission also gave credit publicly to Northwest Arkansas landowners who set out food for deer and avoided disturbing deer habitat, with some even planting corn for deer to eat.

Like every wild mammal, deer host ticks. Smaller mammals do too, so cutting grass, rooting out tall weeds and clearing debris in yards where these small animals can hide helps keep ticks from spreading to yards, Loftin said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, tick-borne diseases known to occur in Arkansas include: Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, tularemia, anaplasmosis, Lyme disease, Southern tick-associated rash illness, and alpha-gal.

Only 334 confirmed cases of tick-borne disease were reported to the state Health Department in 2021, the latest year with available figures, according to the department's website.