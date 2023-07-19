Arrests and citations

July 10

Hunter Anthony Lawhorn, 18, theft of property -- lost, mislaid, delivered by mistake; coercion.

Miguel Greggorio Garcia Jr., 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

Zachary Mackenzie White, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 11

Zachary Wayne Michalik, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Beau Dean Straubing, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dyesha Marshae Brown, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

John Patrick Hunt, 34, arrested in connection with interference with court-ordered custody.

Shannan Lee Miner, 55, arrested in connection with no drivers license; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

July 12

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

Logan Christian Davis, 29, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements: failure to register internet capable device; failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements files false documentation or paperwork; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

Asmon Heran, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Robin Edmundo Alvarez, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Peggy Elizabeth Betancourt, 53, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; failure to appear.

July 13

John Paul Collette, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Bruce Lee Lykins, 45, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements x2.

Billy Dale Herrington, 57, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Mindy Renee Mathews, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.

Brittney Lauren Hogshooter, 22, cited in connection with theft of property.

April Dawn Cameron, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony David Kochell, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 14

Manuel De Jes Menjivar Recinos, 24, arrested in connection with hit and run accident.

Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Margaret Mary Fields, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jose Alexander Sanchez-Carillo, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Levi Dobias-Castillo, 20, cited in connection with theft of property.

Storm Andrew Kasco, 21, cited in connection with theft of property.

July 15

Rodney Dale Fletcher, 45, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Wesley JR Robert Hankins, 42, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Derrick Lee William, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 16

Ryan David Coder, 35, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Diego Eduardo Resendez, 34, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Scotty Joe Hammer, 47, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine/Cocaine) with intent to deliver.

Deanna Jewell Willis, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dawn Lyn Higgs, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.