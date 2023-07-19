Exercise soreness vs. injury pain

Whether you're an athlete, a weekend warrior or someone trying to work fitness into your daily routine, you've probably dealt with pain at some point. In 2020, the National Safety Council reported 426,000 bicycling injuries alone.

It's essential to know the difference between the "good" pain you feel after a hard workout versus injury pain.

If you experience muscle soreness or feel a little stiff a few hours or up to a day after exercising, that's normal. It happens when your muscles have worked hard and need time to repair and grow stronger. This can occur if you're starting to work out or a fitness veteran who's flexing a new muscle group.

If you are very sore, you can try at-home remedies. Light exercise or gentle stretching helps ease the pain in many cases. After stretching, try ice (for soreness or an injury the same day) or heat (for soreness or an injury after the first day). Over-the-counter pain medications, especially nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen or naproxen, can also help.

If your muscle or joint pain is severe, and you notice bruising or swelling, it could indicate a severe injury. Common fitness-related injuries include sprains, strains, patellar tendinitis and runner's knee. Try the RICE method: rest, ice, compression and elevation if you suspect an injury.

If your pain or swelling doesn't disappear within seven to 10 days, consult your doctor about the best course of action. Chronic joint pain may indicate that you could benefit from a joint replacement procedure. When your joints wear down due to arthritis or injury, day-to-day life becomes more difficult. Your doctor might recommend you join more than 1 million Americans who have a knee or hip replaced each year.

Signs you should have a conversation with your doctor about joint replacement include:

Inability to get through day-to-day tasks without help – for example, unloading the dishwasher or cleaning the living room

Osteoarthritis pain that is affecting your mental or emotional well-being

Pain that doesn't get better with conservative approaches, such as rest, medication or physical therapy

Pain that keeps you from sleeping or affects your ability to walk

Did you know Siloam Springs Regional Hospital recently expanded its surgical services to include robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery for total knee, total hip and partial knee replacement? While this surgical procedure is similar to traditional hip and knee replacements, the robotic technology allows surgeons to get a precise implant which is important for comfort and overall experience after surgery. It also takes note of the unique aspects of an individual's anatomy and allows physicians to personalize the surgical approach of the joint replacement.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/SSRH-Robotics and ask your surgeon if robotic-assisted joint replacement is right for you.