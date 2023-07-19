Farmers Market hits halfway point of ‘23 season

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market is a Saturday away from reaching the halfway point of its 2023 season, and while Kaitlyn Kelly feels the season has been a good one to this point, she's hoping to add more vendors selling fruits and vegetables to boost second half of the market's season.

"I think it's been going pretty well," Kelly, the manager of the Farmers Market, said Saturday. "We're still looking for some more produce vendors and definitely some fruit vendors. That's what we're really trying to push right now."

She added, "We've got one vendor that's got some peaches and blackberries, but we'd really like to have some more vendors with produce."

Kelly, in her first season as the manager, said the Farmers Market, which is in its ninth year and open every Saturday through Oct. 14 from 8 a.m.-noon at Memorial Park on the corner of Mt. Olive and East Jefferson Streets, has averaged 12-15 vendors since opening day on May 6.

The market celebrates kids every second Saturday of the month with Kids Day.

"We offer samples of produce from this season for kids and they get tokens to spend with any of the produce vendors," she said.

The market also features live music from local talent on the third Saturday of the month and live cooking demonstrations on the fourth Saturday.

Kelly said the cooking demonstrations are given by a different chef every month.

"I've got some local chefs scheduled," she said, "and this next one I'm going to be doing the demonstrations because I'm a chef at the casino."

The Farmers Market also works with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which, according the Farmers Market's website, "provides food assistance to eligible households to cover a portion of a household's food budget."

The benefits are distributed through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and can be used to buy eligible food items for eating at home "including seeds and plants which produce food (for) SNAP households to eat."

"Anybody who brings their EBT card can swipe it for however much money they're wanting to spend and we will double it," Kelly said.

There is also a voucher for seniors through the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas that is honored at the Farmers Market.

"It's a $50 coupon booklet for seniors," Kelly said. "They can pick it up through the Area Agency on Aging and if they bring it here I record it in my notes and I give them $50 to double, so they actually get $100 to spend."

While the majority of the vendors sell produce, there are some hand crafted items for sale at the Farmers Market.

"We've got a few," said Kelly. "We do require that (the vendors) make the crafts that they bring to the Farmers Market. We've got a lady who makes pottery and another who does the smudge products, like sage, and she also makes salves. And we've got another from Red River Mercantile that does soaps and body lotions."

The Farmers Market also offers an opportunity to buy from its vendors through an Online Market.

The market opens each week on Monday at 11 a.m. and closes on Thursday at 5 p.m. The online address is siloamsprings.locallygrown.net. Shoppers can visit the site and set up an account for the Online Market, which is a year-round service.

Kelly said anyone interested in becoming a vendor can email her at [email protected] or call the office of Main Street Siloam Springs at 479-524-4556. The Farmers Market is an extension of Main Street Siloam Springs, Inc., a non-profit preservation-based economic development program for downtown Siloam Springs.