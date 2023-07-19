JBU men’s basketball players receive academic honors

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Thursday, July 13, that the John Brown University men's basketball squad qualified for the Team Academic Excellence Award for the third time in program history. Additionally, four Golden Eagles were also named to the 2022-23 NABC Honors Court.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men's basketball programs that completed the 2022-23 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men's basketball players who finished the 2022-23 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Seniors DJ Ellis, Payton Guiot and Sterling Morphis join junior Noah Taylor as NABC Honors Court selections. Ellis, Guiot and Morphis were honored for a second consecutive season.

"I'm so proud of our guys this year and the effort they put into their academics," head coach Jason Beschta said. "I love seeing our older guys step up to set such a tremendous example for those who will follow them. What a special group of guys getting it done both on the court and in the classroom. Hoping this will be the standard for seasons to come."

Last season, JBU's eight Honors Court selections set a new single-season high of eight honorees, the most for the program since the Honors Court program began in the 2005-06 season. The Golden Eagles were also one of three programs in the Sooner Athletic Conference to land the Team Academic Excellence Award, joining Langston (Okla.) and North Texas at Dallas.