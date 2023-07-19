JBU volleyball earns AVCA award for 12th straight year

For the 12th consecutive season, the John Brown University volleyball team has been awarded the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, this time for the 2022-23 season, the AVCA national office announced Thursday, July 13.

JBU's streak has now reaches its 12th year in a row, first coming in 2011-12, continuing the fifth-longest active streak in the NAIA. The Golden Eagles were one of two Sooner Athletic Conference programs to earn the honor this season, joining Wayland Baptist (Texas). The volleyball squad finished the 2022-23 academic year boasting a 3.45 grade-point average, including four NAIA Scholar-Athletes, which requires a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, and 12 SAC Honor Roll recipients, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average.

"To earn this prestigious award is an honor and I know our student-athletes take immense pride in having one of the longest consecutive streaks in the NAIA," noted head coach Ken Carver. "Twelve years in a row is nothing short of amazing and illustrates the consistent focus and effort of our players to embrace a high level of excellence in the classroom. Earning this award is our academic 'championship' goal each year, and our players can celebrate in meeting this goal and a job well done. I'm proud of each and every one of our players who truly embrace and daily live out what it means to be a student-athlete who purposefully pursues excellence in everything they do. This honor could not be achieved without the excellent faculty we have at JBU, leading our student athletes in their academic endeavors and our support services staff who provide outstanding help when needed."

The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored. To qualify for the award, teams must maintain at least a year-long GPA of 3.30.