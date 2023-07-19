John Brown men’s soccer signs three

John Brown University head men's soccer coach Chris Cole announced the signing of three student athletes, two Ticos and a Portugal native, to round out his 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, July 11.

"We are very excited to welcome João Miranda, Emmanuel Pérez and Atim Roper to the men's soccer program," said Cole, who's entering his fourth-year. "These student athletes are expected to bring their quality and experience to an already mature squad ready to compete for Sooner Athletic titles."

The Golden Eagles, who return 97% of their scoring from a season ago, finished 10-4-3 (.676) in 2022 and made an appearance in the SAC tournament semifinals for the third consecutive season of the Cole era. John Brown was ousted by eventual tournament champion, top-seeded Mid-America Christian (Okla.), by a 1-0 final that saw the host Evangels break through for the match's only goal in the 87th minute of play.

João Miranda makes his way from Porto, Portugal to join the Golden Eagles after a successful stint with FC Paços de Ferreira, a member of Liga Portugal 2. The 5-foot-6 midfielder graduated from Escola Secundária da Boa Nova and plans on majoring in management.

Emmanuel Pérez, a native of San José, is the first of two Costa Ricans who will travel to Siloam Springs. A 5-foot-11 midifielder, he most recently played for C.S. Uruguay de Coronado in the Liga Ulatina while graduating from IEGB América Central. Emmanuel hopes to major in data analytics.

Atim Roper will join fellow Costa Rican Tico Pérez in Arkansas this season after an impressive career with Deportivo Saprissa in the Liga Ulatina. The defender from Heredia stands at 5-foot-10 and plans on studying construction management after graduating from Colegio Empresarial Saprissa.