LETTER: Christmas in July

Christmas in July

I guess Christmas really is in July this year, because I found myself agreeing completely with the main point of Oren Piper's letter to the editor. While Ron Wood spoke of entertainers in general (not Trump specifically) as being marked by profanity in his May 9, 2018, letter, Trump was an entertainer, and that's one reason I found Wood's support for Trump in the January 23, 2019 opinion piece odd.

What disturbs me about Wood's letter on January 23 is his dismissal of Trump's behavior. From a Christian point of view, God does indeed choose rulers, but that doesn't mean we have to follow them like animals follow their mothers. In dismissing Trump's behavior as irrelevant, Wood falls victim to two problems that characterize much of the typical Christian view of politics.

Wood seems to assume that if God chooses a ruler, that choice means the person should be let off the hook morally. This is false. As Daniel, speaking of God, said to King Nebuchadnezzar, "He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings" (Daniel 2:21). Daniel's friends Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego didn't let Nebuchadnezzar's idolatry slide either; even under threat of being burned alive, they refused to obey a command that would require them to disobey God (Daniel 3:17-18). We should also remember the wise words of the theologian John Calvin, "They who rule unjustly and incompetently have been raised up by him to punish the wickedness of the people ... a wicked king is the Lord's wrath upon the earth" (Institutes of the Christian Religion, Book 4, chapter 21, section 25). God can anoint evil people for destructive purposes if He wants to destroy a nation.

Wood also seems to equate Israel and America. He did so by making an analogy between Trump and Cyrus, the king who brought Israel out of exile. However, this presumes that God only raises up rulers to save nations. God can just as easily raise up leaders to destroy them. He did this, in fact, with the Babylonians (Habakkuk 1:6). Judah fell to the Babylonians in 586 B.C.

Another point to note is that Piper implies that by supporting Trump, Christians have rejected trust in God. Sadly, this is true, as seen by the fear evident in many hardcore supporters. It makes me wonder: who do they really worship -- God or Trump?

Jonathan Marks

Siloam Springs