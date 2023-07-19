PC discusses Wienerschnitzel permit

Planning commissioners approved a significant development permit for a Wienerschnitzel restaurant during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

The permit, SD23-16, is for a 1,448 square foot restaurant to be located at the 800 block of Highway 412 West at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 West and South Carl Street. The commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the permit with Commissioner Ted Song absent. The permit will go before the city board on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

City staff is recommending approval of SD23-16 with two needed conditions. The first that the applicant shall dedicate the drainage and utility easements as directed by the city engineer for the proposed detention pond and public utilities installed as part of this project, according to Maegan Thomas, Planner 1.

The second condition is that the applicant shall dedicate an access easement as directed by the city engineer for the proposed shared drive on Highway 412, Thomas said.

None of the commissioners had any questions for Bates and Associates engineer Jake Chavis or Thomas concerning the project. The commissioners then voted to approve the project.

Annexation plan

During the meeting Senior Planner Ben Rhoads also gave a presentation regarding the final annexation map that was to go before the city board on Tuesday, July 18.

Rhoads said this will be an annexation by election and the election will be held on Nov. 7. City staff found out additional information concerning the annexation, Rhoads said. Wards and zoning will be assigned after the election, Rhoads said.

"So we need to first figure out whether it's going to happen," Rhoads said. "And if it does, then we will come back in future meetings and probably bring a kind of a mass rezoning ordinance."

If this is approved the property would come in at R-2 (Residential medium) and then city staff would carve out the areas that they would not want to leave as R-2 forever, Rhoads said.

Another matter is that the acreage to annex is now 2,860 acres, Rhoads said. The city had 2,067 acres in March of this year, Rhoads said in a follow-up email.

By June the acreage increased to 2,289 acres. Following comments from the city board and planning commission the final acreage is now 2,860 acres.

The areas to be annexed will include both sides of Davidson Road and the area near the new WOKA Walking Trail, Rhoads said. After the presentation Rhoads asked if the planning commission had any questions or comments. None of the commissioners did so Rhoads proceeded to staff permits.

Other business

The planning commission also approved and heard the following items:

Rezoning development permit to rezone the 2000 block of Brashears Road from C-2 (Roadway commercial) to I-1 (Industrial). This item will go before the city board on Aug. 1.

Significant development permit for the 2000 block of Brashears Road. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 1.

Rezoning development permit to rezone the 2000 block of North Country Club Road from R-2 to C-1 (Commercial medium). This item will go before the city board on Aug. 1.

Significant development permit for 320 N. Simon Sager. This item will go before the city board on Aug.1.

Preliminary plat development permit for the 1300-1800 block of North Dogwood Street. This item will go before the city board on Aug. 1.