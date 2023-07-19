Random thoughts about traffic control

Sitting in traffic that had come to a standstill on I-540 in Van Buren a while back, I chuckled when I remembered a suggestion some genius traffic-control engineer had made that appears to be wildly popular.

"Zipper-merge."

The concept seems simple enough: When approaching a closed lane, drivers simply hold their position and then alternately merge into a single lane in an organized manner, like the individual teeth on a zipper. No need to come to a stop, or even reduce speed that much.

Well, at least, that's the objective. In practice, it's a little, uhm, "different."

You see, that genius traffic-control engineer expects people who might have difficulty negotiating a roundabout to approach a single-lane siphon like they spent last weekend on a track at Talladega. That's a great demonstration of faith in our fellow man, but I'm afraid it might be a little misplaced. Or, at least, that's my take sitting in traffic going nowhere.

Speaking of roundabouts: I've never really understood the animosity some folks have for them. The strategy for dealing with a traffic circle is pretty simple: As you approach, you check for traffic already in the circle. If there is traffic in the circle, you wait for it to clear. If there is none, you zip through and turn where you need. No need to stop if you don't have to, and definitely no need to wait at a red light for non-existent traffic (which really irks me). Seems pretty simple. (Unless you're a member of the "Clark Griswold" school of driving.)

Something else I think traffic-control engineers have done correctly is a configuration I have only seen in Missouri. On bridges that span divided highways, traffic is diverted into what might be called the "opposite lanes." The advantage of this arrangement is to allow traffic to turn left onto the highway or interstate without having to cross traffic or wait on a light. (Have to admit though: the first few times I went through this type of design it felt "wrong," and I was uncomfortable doing it.)

Looks like a theme is emerging here, so let me roll with it a bit longer. The average length of a merge lane getting on an interstate highway is between 250 and 300 yards. I bring this up because occasionally I need to get onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 412 from Lincoln Street in Siloam Springs. The length of the merge lane there is about 300 feet. I never feel comfortable there, and often come to a full stop to wait for traffic to clear before I enter the narrow merge lane. (My daughter-in-law found it necessary to come to a stop in the merge lane getting onto the westbound lanes of 412 one evening because of heavy traffic. She was promptly rear-ended for her trouble.) Needless to say, while some traffic control strategies actually improve traffic flow, there are other places where I feel I'm throwing the dice with my personal safety at stake because of questionable engineering. Such is life.

Until next time, try to drive "friendly." And if you can't do that, consider buying a nice cabin at the end of a dirt road somewhere deep in the Ozarks. I know I have.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.