Right shade of maroon

John Madding and Ryan Smith are happy to be wearing Siloam Springs maroon once again.

The two Siloam Springs High School graduates and former Panthers football teammates were hired at the school board meeting May 11 to teach in the district and coach on the football staff.

"I love maroon and gray," said Smith, who graduated in 2012. "It's funny, I know John is kind of the same way. We've been at maroon schools before. I've been at two of them. He's been at one of them. It feels right to be in maroon. It just wasn't the right maroon at that point."

Both were all-conference players in the 5A-West for the Panthers under then head coach Bryan Ross. Smith was a two-year starter in the secondary in 2010-11, while Madding was an all-conference center on the offensive line during the 2010 season.

"It feels like home being back here already," Madding said. "It was kind of always the goal to make it back here. You know my wife works in the district, and it feels like we're stepping right back to where we used to be. Nothing's much different. The coaching staff is different. The kids are different. But it feels like we're where we're supposed to be, and that's fun. That's exciting. It's good to be back."

Head coach Brandon Craig was happy to add two former SSHS football players to the staff. Madding will coach the offensive line and help out with the eighth-grade team at Siloam Springs Middle School.

"What Siloam Springs needs are people that are invested and want to be here, and I know these two guys want to be here and I know they're going to make a difference in these kids' lives because they've been in their spot," Craig said. "For me it was a chance to get two guys in that are from Siloam, that understand Siloam, understand the kids here and can share with them some of their experiences as we go through the process."

Smith will coach safeties and junior varsity.

Both will have a spring sport assignment, which will likely be with track and field, they said.

And both have had previous coaching experience on their way back to Siloam Springs.

From Gentry to Prairie Grove to Siloam Springs

After going to University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Madding got his first coaching job in Gentry and helped on the Pioneers staff for six seasons with both varsity and junior high.

Last season, Madding coached at Prairie Grove.

He's now in the same district with his wife, Kelcie Lawson Madding, who is a teacher and ninth-grade cheerleading coach. They have two children, Kollins, 2, and Kennedy, 6 weeks.

Madding said he's been welcomed with open arms by the Panthers.

"Taking the job at Gentry and then at Prairie Grove, you walk in the door kids are a little hesitant with you," Madding said. "But you walk in the door here, they hear you're from here and you want to be here and all of the sudden it's like their trust is earned a little bit quicker being from here and being back home. It's kind of nice.

"When you take a job other places, you almost have to win the kids over, but it felt pretty quick here. That's saying a lot because I know I took Coach (Justin) Wood's coaching job and they follow that guy to a tee. He's a great coach. I have nothing but good things to say about him. They really loved him, and for it to be kind of a seamless transition, to me it's a nice change of pace."

Madding said when it was announced he was hired in Siloam Springs, one of the first guys to reach out was his former offensive line coach Ritchie Mathis.

"Coach Mathis is a great guy," Madding said. "I love him a lot."

Mathis was famous at Siloam Springs and other places he's coached for being able to take undersized linemen and get them to play above their size.

Madding hopes to bring a similar mindset.

"There's a mentality that comes with having to play offensive line, and hopefully I can develop that aggressiveness," Madding said. "Coach Mathis did a great job with it. I've been fortunate in my coaching career to have some kids that had that. I think we've got a couple kids here that have that fiery mentality of, hey I'm going to whip you and then I'm going to come back and do it again on the next play. It's fun to see that and build that."

'I realized I hated an office job'

After graduating from Siloam Springs, Smith attended John Brown University and earned a business degree. He worked at Walmart for a while and dabbled in insurance and worked for a travel agency before deciding he needed to get in coaching.

"I realized I hated an office job," he said. "I had to get back in football somehow."

Smith went through the non-traditional route -- Arkansas Professional Pathway to Education. He coached at Huntsville for two seasons and spent the last two seasons at Stilwell, Okla., where he was the defensive coordinator last season.

Smith said he was in the running for a teaching/coaching job at Siloam Springs prior to the last school year, but it didn't work out in the end.

However, an opportunity became available again this spring, and Smith said two of his former coaches, Dwain Pippin and Chuck Jones, both reached out to him.

"I picked up the phone that same day," Smith said.

Like Madding, Smith said Siloam Springs is "home."

"My parents still live here," he said. "My brother still lives here. I'm over here all the time. It feels good to be home. It's funny I had a conversation with another coaching buddy of mine a few years ago and I asked him, 'hey whats your goal?' And he told me he wanted to be a head coach. He asked me the same thing, I don't think I was ready for the question. My first reaction was 'I want to be back in Siloam.'"

Jones and former Panther standout Jacob Gill were Smith's position coach at Siloam Springs. Jones recently retired from the district, while Gill is first-year head coach/assistant athletic director at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn.

Smith said he's enjoying coaching at his alma mater and the same position that he played.

"The biggest thing for me is just instilling that confidence," he said. "Playing DB, if you're not confident, you're not playing. Getting those kids to understand they can play at this level and they can enjoy the game and have success is the biggest thing."

Smith and his wife -- former John Brown University and Springdale Har-Ber standout Sara Lachance Smith -- recently had a baby daughter, Alys, in March.

Fond memories

Both Madding and Smith speak fondly of their football careers at Siloam Springs High School.

Both agree that beating eventual 5A-West and Class 5A state champion Greenwood and 5A-West runner-up Greenbrier in 2010 stand out as far as memories go.

"You can't beat that feeling," Madding said, who was a senior on that team, while Smith was a junior.

"Can't forget that one," Smith said.

Smith and Madding never got to play high school football games at Panther Stadium, which opened in 2015. They both played at Glenn W. Black Stadium at what is now Siloam Springs Middle School but was the old high school. Smith got to use the fieldhouse and turf practice field at the new high school his senior year.

And though things have changed, what hasn't changed is the brotherhood that comes with playing high school football, they said.

"Really what I remember most is the bond you had," Madding said. "Ryan and I we bumped into each other like once in the last 10 years. Coming back, it's like we've known each other forever. It's that bond you create with the guys that you play with. I bumped into one of the guys I played offensive line with, Matt Moore, I saw him a week ago and we see each other and it's like we immediately pick back up. I think that's the biggest thing I remember. Of course you have the in-game memories and playing with people and all that, but I think just the bond that you get and it's nice to be back and part of that in Siloam and get to see other kids getting that same kind of experience you got."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs football teammates John Madding (left, class of 2011) and Ryan Smith (class of 2012) are excited to be back with the Panthers as football coaches. Both were hired at the end of the spring.

