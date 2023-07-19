Town approves alcohol ordinance

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees approved Ordinance 2023-07-03 concerning alcohol sales in the town.

Vice Mayor Linda Dixon made the motion to approve the ordinance, which incorporates Oklahoma state alcohol laws into the town's code. The motion was seconded by Trustee Marty Thompson.

The trustees aimed to align with state laws because of the possibility of the town getting a Macadoodles. Macadoodles is a chain of liquor stores based in Missouri.

There has not been official word that Macadoodles is moving into West Siloam Springs and Mayor Rhonda Wise said she wasn't sure this was pertinent at the moment.

The need for the incorporation of state liquor laws is that Macadoodles wants to sell alcohol on Sundays. Town Attorney Bryce Harp suggested that the town goes with state statutes, Wise said.

"I'd say let's pursue what we think is right and have it on the books," Thompson said.

According to Article 1 Section 3 of the Oklahoma Alcohol Code: "No retail package store shall be open for the purpose of selling any alcoholic beverage at any hour other than between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday."

The law further states: "No sales shall be made during the day of any general, primary, runoff primary, or special election while the polls are open whether on a national, state, county, city or town election, or on New Year's Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas Day."

There is no mention in the code about selling alcohol on Sundays at package stores.

Other matters

The board of trustees and the municipal authority also heard and voted on the following items:

Approving the meeting minutes for the May 15 board of trustees for the town and municipal authority.

Hearing reports from town officials Kris Kirk, CPA, Police Chief Larry Barnett, Wise and Waylon Chandler, DPW.

Approving town purchase orders for the month of June 2023: General PO #'s 441-480 in the amount of $97,086; EMS PO #14 in the amount of $23,117; Tribal PO #10 in the amount of $420 and Park PO #'s 8-12 in the amount of $18,258.

Approving Ordinance 2023-07-01 concerning town clerk compensation for official duties.

Taking no action on Ordinance 23-07-02 regarding noise nuisances.

Approving the purchase of four police cars.

Approving the addition of $10 to all non-tribal citations for park use.

Directing Barnett to explore a new contract with the Jay, Okla., Police Department to utilize West Siloam Springs Police Officers for duties in Jay.

Approving municipal authority purchase orders for June 2023: Water PO #'s 279-303 in the amount of $83,525; Street PO #'s 124-132 in the amount of $67,272 and Meter PO #'s 22-23 in the amount of $75.

Approving Resolution MA-2023-07-01 concerning town clerk compensation for unofficial duties.

Approving the promotion of Dexter Nichols to foreman with an hourly rate of $20 per hour.

Taking no action on the Siloam Springs water contract rate increase.