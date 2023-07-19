Wiggins discusses property insurance rise for district

Superintendent Jody Wiggins advised the school board about the increase in property insurance rates for the district's buildings during the school board meeting on Thursday, July 13.

The Arkansas Insurance Department's Risk Management Division has held the policy for the Siloam Springs School District for several years, according to Wiggins.

"That $229,000 premium was from them and it was the best we could get and we checked elsewhere," Wiggins said.

The policy for the 2022-23 school year ended on June 30 and the one for the 2023-24 school year began on July 1, Wiggins said. On July 1, the district received a letter from their carrier which stated the premium for the 2023-24 school year would now cost the district $591,000, Wiggins said.

"That's an increase of $360,000, roughly 158% increase," Wiggins said. "They were told that nobody wanted to bid. They were lucky to get a bid and we have since then checked with local brokers and are waiting to hear back from that. But we had to have insurance, so we paid the first part of the policy."

Wiggins went on to say that every school district in the state is in the same situation. Increases of anywhere from 130% to over 200% are being seen by Arkansas school districts.

On Tuesday, July 11, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the state would step in and help school districts cover the cost of rising premiums, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"According to what we have (heard from the governor's office)," Wiggins said, "we're going to get about $108,000 of that $360,000 increase back from the state to help us out with that cost."

School board policy change recommendations

The school board also looked at policy change recommendations. Wiggins said the Department of Education put together a guide to the legislative session in the spring and sent it out this past week.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick presented the 189-page guide that contains all 87 recommendations from the Arkansas School Board Association.

School board members were mostly in favor of the policies except for Policy 1.24. This new optional policy addresses multiple phone calls the Arkansas School Board Association has received regarding substantial interruptions during the school day due to unannounced board member visits, according to a copy of the document.

The policy also aims to reduce the potential for FOI violations by several board members showing up to visit classrooms together unannounced, the document states. Patrick said this issue was happening in a large number of districts.

"They wouldn't make this recommendation if it was one district," Patrick said.

School Board Member Chris Whorton was vehemently opposed to the policy.

"I'm just going to be very blunt by saying I am not in favor of it whatsoever," Whorton said. "I take offense at this and I would not vote for it in any way, shape or form."

Patrick said he understood Whorton's position but said this may be an issue in other school districts. Recently elected school board member Aric Bergthold also commented on the policy.

"So my wife's an educator," Bergthold said. "And I said, how would you feel if a board member showed up? And she said, oh, that happened sometimes and I do not like it."

While Bergthold said he understood the issue, he also said if board members were to start showing up to classes unexpectedly then policy should be considered.

"Given the fact that it's not a problem now," Bergthold said. "I would say that I would like that to be removed."

School Board Member Travis Jackson said he was in the same boat as the other board members concerning Section 1.24. Jackson said if the problem was going on then Wiggins would meet with the board to discuss the matter.

Since this was not a problem in Siloam Springs, Jackson said he wants to have Section 1.24 removed.

"We're not just going to fall in line with what the state recommends every time because we don't always agree with it," Jackson said.

Other matters

The school board also approved and heard the following items:

Meeting minutes for the regular school board meeting of June 13 and the special school board meeting on June 28.

Reports from Wiggins, Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter and Patrick.

Contract to re-roof the Panther Gymnasium.

Memorandum of understanding with the city of Siloam Springs for school resource officers.

A bid with Graves Foods in the amount of $937,090 for the 2023-2024 school year.

School level improvement plans to hire an occupational therapist.

Arkansas Department of Education Statement of Assurances for programs under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Agreement with Arisa Health Inc. for school based mental health services memorandum of agreement and tuition agreement with Arisa Health.

Approving two students transferring into the Siloam Springs School District.

Approving two students transferring out of the Siloam Springs School District.

Approving three licensed resignations: Jessica Johnson, High School English Language Arts; Michael Jennings, Middle School Eighth Grade Math and Bryanna Russell, Middle School Family and Consumer Service.

Approving the summer hire list.

Athletic trainer school services letter of agreement with Siloam Springs Regional Hospital to not exceed $28,000.

New hires for the 2023-24 school year

Riley Collins, High School Language Arts.

Brieann Easter, High School SPED.

Brandon Skelton, Middle School Career Development and Coach.

Rebecca Samaniego, Intermediate School Fifth Grade English Language Arts.

Jill Howard, Northside SPED.

Katheryn Archila, Intermediate School Sixth Grade Science.

Tyler McReynolds, Middle School Eighth Grade Science and Head Basketball.

Lori Boyd, Middle School Seventh and Eighth Grade Math.

Personnel transfers and personnel changes

Steve Romig, from Intermediate School Classroom Teacher to Intermediate SPED.

Cameron King, from Southside Third Grade to Intermediate Technology Classroom.

Todd Winesburg, from Assistant Transportation Director to Allen Elementary Assistant Principal.

Angela Brown, from Allen Elementary Counselor to District Mental Health Therapist.

Kim Edmondson, from Middle School Eighth Grade Science to Seventh Grade Social Studies.

Classified Resignations

Robert Holman, K-8 ALE and Transportation, Paraprofessional and Bus Driver.

Zindy Urena, SPED, Paraprofessional.

Karissa Langley, Northside, Behavior Intervention Paraprofessional.

Maria Hernandez, Child Nutrition.

Classified Hires

Consuelo Balderrama, High School, ECE Facilitator.

Austin Williamson, Maintenance, General Maintenance/Custodian.

Kylan Ceraulo, Maintenance, Custodian.

Regina Griffen, Child Nutrition.

Donna Ryter, Central Office, Payroll Specialist.

Amanda Hittson, Child Nutrition.

Jessica Strickland, Child Nutrition.

Miranda Hendon, Northside, Pre-K Paraprofessional.

Brittany Weeks, Northside, Behavior Intervention Para.