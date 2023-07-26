Art Fest: A vibrant celebration of creativity

Art Fest, presented by Siloam Springs Center for the Arts, is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be an art-tastic time. The event will take place this Friday, July 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Siloam Springs, forming part of the Fourth Friday event series.

"(Art Fest) offers an exciting blend of artistic expressions, entertainment and sweet treats," said Communications Manager Megan Whitworth. "This occasion is truly going to be unforgettable, celebrating the artistic spirit of Siloam Springs."

Visitors of all ages can expect an enchanting experience with a wide array of activities. Over 50 vendors and food trucks will be on site, offering sweets and treats and so much to browse and shop from. For art enthusiasts, there will be an art resource room, an art walk to explore downtown, a caricaturist and art kits to unleash the creativity of those attending. Live music on the promenade will kick off at 4 p.m., adding to the festive atmosphere. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to check out the artwork completed by Art Camp participants during the Friday festivities.

A captivating performance by the dancers of Downtown Dance Studio is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, a performance that is sure to leave the audience in awe. But one of the highlights of the evening will undoubtedly be the musical performance by renowned artist Samantha Crain. She will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Charli Crandell of Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation also expressed her excitement about Art Fest. "It's going to be amazing. This fantastic celebration of art offers live performances, food trucks, and art kits for everyone to enjoy," she said. "Don't miss out! Come down to Memorial Park in Siloam Springs this Friday and experience the magic of Art Fest."