Barnett retires from DaySpring

James Barnett, the president of DaySpring Cards since 1994, announced his retirement from the company in early July.

Barnett's last day with DaySpring is Monday, July 31. Barnett had a retirement party on July 12, at DaySpring and July 13 at the Torres Family Barn. Barnett has worked at DaySpring since 1981.

Barnett said the reason behind his retirement had to do with the feeling that God was telling him this is the season to move on.

"I just felt like that's in my spirit and my walk with the Lord ... Now's the time," Barnett said.

Brenda Turner, the vice president of communications and administration, mentioned that she remembers Barnett saying that the Lord was moving on Barnett to retire when DaySpring held its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Barnett said he had been at DaySpring for 40 years at the time, but didn't want to retire yet because of the coronavirus pandemic and the celebrations DaySpring was doing. He thought about retiring in 2022, but DaySpring was suffering from a challenging year business-wise and didn't want to leave at that time, Barnett said.

"I didn't want to leave at a time that we were sort of on a downswing," Barnett said.

Through the years

Barnett said he has only had four positions at DaySpring. One of his first was as a marketing intern.

"I was a marketing intern when I met the founders in 1981," Barnett said. "They had two spinners of cards (in Christian stores) ... and after talking to them, I said, how come you don't sell these at Walmart or Safeway?"

The founders said they have never done that and Barnett, who was getting his Masters degree at the time, told the founders that he would do a marketing project and get 10 stores to put DaySpring racks in stores like Safeway and Walmart and then go into those stores weekly to count the cards and rotate stock, Barnett said.

Barnett's project lasted three to four months and to the surprise of many the cards sold well.

"The Walmart in Siloam was selling as much as their largest Christian store in the country," Barnett said. "(The cards sold) off of two spinners. So that was my first job. So that's what got me interested."

Barnett's next position was as the national sales manger, a position he held for three years. In 1984, he became vice president of sales and served in that role for 10 years before taking over as the leader of DaySpring, he said.

Sitting in the grandstands

During Barnett's retirement party at DaySpring many employees offered testimonials about Barnett which he found touching.

"It's very humbling," Barnett said. "I just felt my heart was so full that, seldom do you get those times to to just maybe reflect and to to look back over 42 years. It's a little surreal."

Barnett said he feels like his role can be summed up as sitting in the grandstands and watching what God is doing and that they are talking about somebody else.

When looking back at his proudest achievement, Barnett said it was keeping the "main thing" of DaySpring going. The main thing is the integration of business and ministry and integrating it into a place that works. Hallmark had bought DaySpring 24 years earlier and chose not to interfere with the company.

"We call that a God amazing thing because that's just God at work," Barnett said. "What we did is we played an important part in the Hallmark family of this Christian ministry space ... and we've done it with excellence and we've financially been successful. So they didn't mess with us."

Barnett said when Don Hall Jr. purchased the company he said DaySpring doesn't know what it is like to be big and Hallmark doesn't know what it's like to be small and both companies would have to figure it out. Hall had also said he read a lot about his own grandfather who really liked the concept of mission and family in business, Barnett said.

"It's hard to believe they owned us almost half of our life now," Barnett said.

Valuing relationships

One of the things that Hallmark values the most is relationships, Barnett said.

"The original Mr. Hall was good friends with Walt Disney," Barnett said. "And so they've kept those licenses all these years. Charles Schulz Peanuts, he was good friends with (them). So you can see in their licenses that those relationships that were (between) two men."

Another thing that many people may not be aware of is that Hallmark owns Crayola, Barnett said. Hallmark has used Crayola for that children's artistic niche, and DaySpring serves as the Christian niche, Barnett said.

"They bought us on purpose for a reason," Barnett said. "Relationships are big to them connecting community and we're a lot in the same business."

Barnett spoke about the time DaySpring had a group of Chinese Christian businesspersons visit. They were visiting as part of a Walmart program and were fascinated by how DaySpring does business and ministry.

Over the years, DaySpring has worked in various mission fields in Africa to protect children and combating the sex trade in Thailand, Barnett said. DaySpring has also supported local organizations like New Beginnings Pregnancy Center and United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

"That integration of business and ministry," Turner said to Barnett, "I think would be your crowning achievement and that you've been able to sustain it."

The only thing that really matters

Barnett spoke about how the original founders, Dean Kerns and Don Leetch, did printed tracks for eight years with greeting cards being the furthest thing from their minds. Roy Lessin, one of the staff members for DaySpring came to work one day and asked them about greeting cards.

Lessin said he went to the movies with his brother the previous night and heard a phrase from his brother who said "When you get right down to it, the only thing that really matters is Jesus."

After Lessin told Kerns and Leetch that he thought this line would make a good greeting card they made the card and took it to Christian stores. This card pivoted DaySpring into a greeting card company and also defined the company's mission and vision.

"Our job is to do what we can ... to make Christ known to the world," Barnett said.

Turner called this a pivot point. Barnett echoed that as well as being able to establish relationships with different well-known Christians.

Some of DaySpring's most notable celebrity contributors were Candace Cameron Bure from the television show "Full House;" Tony Evans, the pastor for the Dallas Cowboys; Max Lucado; Sadie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame; and Tim Tebow.

"We've probably done 100 different licenses," Barnett said. "But they're more than licenses. I've worked hard to get to know these people. So they come and I bring them here and then they get them and they say, 'Oh, our heart and our mission aligns.'"

Turner added that "People kind of are drawn to DaySpring because they see us. We have this path with products, but we also have this path with a ministry."

On the business side, DaySpring has published books and has begun making movies. The most recent person to publish a book is Aarti Sequeira of Food Network fame. Sequeira wrote a recipe book for her family and published it through DaySpring, Turner said.

Barnett himself also wrote a book called "Blue Skies: How to Live in Extraordinary Expectation of What's Around the Corner."

The next chapter

Barnett said he is going to take some time to just rest and slow down and ask the Lord what's next.

"That's my pivot point in my 'Blue Skies' book," Barnett said. "There's a time you get to when we always ask ... what are you up to? What are you doing now God?"

Barnett called it all God's plan and he said he wants to get away and pray and seek God and rest. In terms of a successor for Barnett, one has not been chosen. For the short term Colleen Hochberg, the vice president and general manager for Hallmark, will oversee DaySpring until a local leader can be named, Barnett said.

As Barnett's time comes to a close he wanted to say that he is thankful to have served at DaySpring for 42 years.

"I've sought to exercise and run the race well and finish well," he said. "That's been my heart's desire. And I hope that yesterday was a signal that I have, done that."