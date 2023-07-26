Bowden named Trainer of the Year

John Brown University Director of Athletic Training Todd Bowden has been named the Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Sooner Athletic conference after a vote of the league's head athletic trainers, the conference office announced Wednesday, July 19.

The award recognizes an outstanding athletic trainer who has distinguished himself/herself as a model of the profession of athletic training in personal conduct and professional allied health service to the SAC, student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

As the recipient of the prestigious honor, Bowden's name will now be entered at the national level to be named the NAIA's National Athletic Trainer of the Year, to be announced later this year.

"I am so thankful that Todd's peers have recognized his commitment and expertise in athletic training," said director of athletics Robyn Daugherty. "JBU is fortunate to have Todd with us for the last 28 years. He has continued to improve the quality of care for our student-athletes while also training and mentoring so many who work alongside him. He is well known in the healthcare industry in northwest Arkansas and our student-athletes benefit from this. He has also led in the continued improvements and growth of our kinesiology department and it is now a top 10 major at JBU."

Bowden is the third winner of the league-wide honor as the Sooner Athletic Conference began naming an Athletic Trainer of the Year award in 2021. First won by Andrea Freymiller of Science & Arts (Okla.), Mid-America Christian's Justin Gordon captured the accolade the following year.

As director of athletic training, Bowden oversees all efforts pertaining to the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries incurred by Golden Eagle student-athletes. He additionally oversees the kinesiology department and teaches numerous courses within the major.

A native of Clarksville, Bowden earned his Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Arkansas in 1986 and continued in the program to receive a Master of Science in health science in 1992. He is a licensed athletic trainer in the state of Arkansas and holds professional memberships in the National Athletic Trainers' Association, the Southwest Athletic Trainers' Association, the Arkansas Athletic Trainers' Association and the American Heart Association. Bowden also serves on JBU's Health Professions Advisory Committee.

Since 1995, Bowden has served JBU as head athletic trainer and worked the Golden Eagles' lone NAIA National Championship team, the 2004-05 men's basketball program.