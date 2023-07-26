Community events

Fourth Friday: Art Fest

The Siloam Springs Center for the Arts will showcase local artists at this month's Fourth Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Memorial Park.

Visitors of all ages can expect an enchanting experience with a wide array of activities. Over 50 vendors and food trucks will be on site, offering sweets and treats and so many choices from whih to browse and shop. For art enthusiasts, there will be an art resource room, an art walk to explore downtown, a caricaturist and art kits to unleash your creativity. Live music on the promenade will kick off at 4 p.m., adding to the festive atmosphere. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to check out the artwork completed by Art Camp participants during the Friday festivities, plus more.

Siloam Springs Republican Women Dinner

The Siloam Springs Republican Women will host its August meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Dinner will be catered by Copper and Cream representative Delia Haak (R-17). A $10 donation is suggested.

Members are asked to RSVP via the newsletter by Aug. 8. The Republican Women will also be joined by the Benton County Republican Party. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Aaron Chastain, the partnership development director for Northwest Technical Institute, will speak at 7 p.m. Come and enjoy an evening of great food, fellowship and information.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations of used books and DVDs in good condition are always welcomed, especially materials of interest to children and teens. The Bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library and all proceeds are used to benefit the library. Everyone is welcome to come and shop in this little hidden corner of Siloam Springs. Friends of the Library seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or helping with fund-raising projects. Information about membership is available at the library.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information call 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Boys & Girls Club offering snack program

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County will be offering a snack to children during its summer program at the Siloam Springs unit, located at 655 Heritage Court. Children do not have to be enrolled in the program to participate in the snack program. Snacks will be provided from 3-4 p.m. to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. The summer program runs through Aug. 4. For questions about Summer Food Program or Summer Program, contact Decinda Shimer at 479-524-4174.

SSRH Auxiliary seeking volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the Information Desk, Gift Shop, SAC, Labor and Deliver Department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity for individuals to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at 479-957-5032 for more information.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete. Please call 479-524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9-11:30 a.m Current mobile outreach programs are available in small communities around northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Marla or Laura at 479-524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. Those interested in dominoes or cards can call and get their name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and trips for going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website at www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" by building ramps, widening doors and adding handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1-5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.