Eight fruits that help in weight loss

Do you want to lose weight without compromising on flavor? Not only is fruit refreshing on hot summer days, but incorporating more of it into your daily diet is also a great way to shed excess weight during swimsuit season.

Some of the best fruit that you can incorporate into breakfasts, smoothies and even your next summer barbeque include:

Apples, which are a great choice for anyone looking to lose weight. They are low in calories and contain pectin, a fiber that helps reduce bad cholesterol levels while controlling blood sugar. This can help reduce your cravings for unhealthy snacks and prevent overeating.

Bananas, which contain potassium, which helps to boost metabolism and aids in fat burning. Bananas also have resistant starch – a carbohydrate that promotes digestion and reduces calorie absorption. Eating bananas can help to keep your blood sugar levels balanced, which can help to prevent overeating or cravings for unhealthy foods.

Blueberries, which are an excellent weight-loss fruit because one cup has just 80 calories and four grams of fiber, which can help you stay full longer and prevent overeating. Additionally, blueberries contain powerful antioxidants and boost hormones that can reduce inflammation, promote healthy metabolism and help you shed excess weight.

Grapefruit, which is low in calories, and its vitamin C content helps boost your metabolism and burn more fat, which makes it a great weight loss tool. However, grapefruit and its juice can negatively interact with some medications, so talk to your doctor before adding them to your diet.

Oranges, which contain vitamin C and antioxidants and can help boost your metabolism and help reduce body fat. The soluble fiber in oranges helps slow down digestion, which can help prevent blood sugar spikes and hunger pangs.

Pineapple, which is high in fiber and low in calories, making it an ideal weight-loss choice. It contains an enzyme called bromelain, which has been linked to increased metabolism and reduced fat development. Pineapple also has a high water content, which helps keep you hydrated, which is essential for weight loss.

Strawberries, which contain high levels of fiber, helping keep you full longer while preventing overeating. The high levels of Vitamin C also can help boost your metabolism, so you can burn more calories even when you're not exercising.

Watermelon, which can help reduce your body fat and waist circumference due to its high water content. Watermelon is also rich in vitamins A and C, which can help with skin health and metabolism. Additionally, the amino acid L-citrulline found in watermelon may help improve circulation and reduce fatigue, making staying active during the day easier.

Incorporate these fruits into your diet, and your body will thank you. If weight loss should be one of your important health goals, your primary care provider can help you determine the right plan to shed a few pounds or to address larger weight issues.