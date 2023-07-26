Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Girls’ hoops squads working on adjustments

by Bennett Horne | July 26, 2023 at 10:20 a.m.
Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs guard Jasmin Labitad dribbles the ball between her legs during a drill Tuesday morning.

The girls' senior and junior high basketball teams have spent a lot of time on basketball courts this summer, but now that time is winding down.

The teams will practice on Thursday morning before being off through the first couple of weeks of August while the coaches attend faculty meetings for the school district.

The Lady Panthers and Junior Lady Panthers have not only been practicing together at the high school, they've also been taking part in several summer camps, according to Lady Panthers head coach Beau Tillery.

"We've been having full-on practices and going to team camps -- AAO in Fayetteville, a local team camp in Little Rock and ORU -- and played a bunch of really good schools there," he said before Tuesday morning's workout. "And we've been practicing three days a week before dead week and two days a week since volleyball's started up because we've got some girls playing volleyball and that's a priority."

The Lady Panthers are working to fill in the gaps created by the graduation of eight seniors last spring.

"It's going to be a big adjustment," said Tillery. "Last year it was not so much of filling out roles and who goes where, it was more like, 'Hey, let's polish them up and be ready to peak at the right time of the season.' This year we're extremely young. We only return one starter. We have two seniors and we have one junior who played significant minutes. So it's totally new to everybody. So we're still in the process of seeing who can do what, who we can rely on and how their roles are transforming."

Print Headline: Girls’ hoops squads working on adjustments

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Safe Haven Baby Box dedicated at fire station
by Marc Hayot
Barnett retires from DaySpring
by Marc Hayot
Board discusses annexation ordinance
by Marc Hayot
New casino restaurant offers southern comfort food
by Marc Hayot
Eight fruits that help in weight loss
by By Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
ADVERTISEMENT