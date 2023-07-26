Girls’ hoops squads working on adjustments

The girls' senior and junior high basketball teams have spent a lot of time on basketball courts this summer, but now that time is winding down.

The teams will practice on Thursday morning before being off through the first couple of weeks of August while the coaches attend faculty meetings for the school district.

The Lady Panthers and Junior Lady Panthers have not only been practicing together at the high school, they've also been taking part in several summer camps, according to Lady Panthers head coach Beau Tillery.

"We've been having full-on practices and going to team camps -- AAO in Fayetteville, a local team camp in Little Rock and ORU -- and played a bunch of really good schools there," he said before Tuesday morning's workout. "And we've been practicing three days a week before dead week and two days a week since volleyball's started up because we've got some girls playing volleyball and that's a priority."

The Lady Panthers are working to fill in the gaps created by the graduation of eight seniors last spring.

"It's going to be a big adjustment," said Tillery. "Last year it was not so much of filling out roles and who goes where, it was more like, 'Hey, let's polish them up and be ready to peak at the right time of the season.' This year we're extremely young. We only return one starter. We have two seniors and we have one junior who played significant minutes. So it's totally new to everybody. So we're still in the process of seeing who can do what, who we can rely on and how their roles are transforming."