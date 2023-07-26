Grace: God’s riches at Christ’s expense

Grace.

The older I get, the less I understand it. Oh, I know the definition: "Unmerited favor extended to us from God." And I've seen the acronym: "God's riches at Christ's expense." I've read countless essays on the subject. I've heard innumerable sermons and lessons. I'd bet billions of words have been written about the concept. And probably millions of hours of preaching and lecturing.

And I still have trouble wrapping my mind around it.

It's not that I'm dense, or dumb. It's just that I have a little trouble with the idea that the Creator of the universe would offer me an eternity in a place of unimaginable beauty and peace with virtually no conditions other than accepting the offer. It seems counterintuitive.

You see, all of life seems "contingent." If you think the right thoughts, communicate the right concepts, or do the right things, you are rewarded. On the other hand, if you think the wrong thoughts, communicate the wrong concepts, or do the wrong things, you will be penalized. This is a generalization, of course, but it is still generally true.

I learned this as a child. When I was a good boy, my parents and teachers praised me, and gave me candy or ice cream or toys as compensation for my good behavior. But, oh boy, when I was bad, it was a whole other story. I would be sent to "time out," or be kept inside during recess, or worse. (A sound that terrified me when I was 6, and which I can still recall with clarity, was that of my dad's leather belt clearing belt loops just before the pain began.)

And many of us see God the same way. If we're good boys and girls, God will reward us with an eternity in heaven. But if we're bad boys and girls, well, we get sent to "time out"... forever.

Except that's not how God operates. He provides redemption as a gift, freely offered and freely accepted, without conditions, caveats, or requirements attached, other than believing that Jesus Christ died to take the punishment for our sins, and rose again to prove He was God. That's it. That's all. Even a child can do it.

But why so easy? And why no contingencies?

I have some ideas.

First, is this: None of us – none of us – are good boys and girls. We can't not sin. We think the wrong thoughts, or say the wrong things, or act in the wrong ways every day. And knowing each of those sins separates us from God, we must conclude that we can't clear the "holiness" bar on our own. And that leaves us outside of Heaven.

Second: God knows this, and so He makes a way for us to get there. Not by expecting us to prove our own worthiness to enter, but by providing us a path to Heaven through the worthiness of Christ. When we depend on Christ for salvation, nothing else is required.

And finally, the rationale for God to do this is love. He loves us. He wants what is best for us. And what's best for us is to live with Him forever.

I know all of this, and I still don't fully understand it. But I don't have to, because God loves me, and offers me something that not only covers a multitude of sins, but gives me peace and contentment here on earth, even in the middle of the constant struggle I have with guilt and regret.

Grace.