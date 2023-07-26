Helping families stay hydrated

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arvest Bank Sales Coordinator Pablo Sanchez loads a case of water into a vehicle. Arvest Bank donated 50 cases to NWA Second Stage Transition who hosted the water giveaway on Thursday, July 20, at the parking lot across from the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arvest Bank AVP Community Manager Jayme Vaughan (second from left) poses with Cecelia Dorko (third from right), the founder of NWA Second Stage Transition, and other bank associates before giving away free water to families in need on Thursday, July 20, at the parking lot across from the Siloam Springs Public Library. NWA Second Stage Transition coordinated the giveaway, which Vaughan hopes to do once a month. Vaughan also said that Arvest donated 50 cases of water to NWA Second Stage Transition in order for them to help provide water to those in need.

