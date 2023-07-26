LETTER: Response to Garst

Helen Garst, in her letter in the June 28 issue of the Herald Leader, while expressing concern for folks in the "gay lifestyle," appears to be misinformed about some of the issues she mentions. I have known gay folks since my high school days, almost 50 years ago.

They do not foment violence against "anyone who challenges their chosen way." This is wrong on two points. The first, and most obvious is that their "way" is not chosen. They are gay as part of their innate make up. It's not a choice, it's a personality trait, just as someone might be good at math, or have a way of making friends. It's not as if someone wakes up one day at 16 and decides, "Hey, I want to be gay." This concept is widely known in the medical field. It's why conversion therapy is unsuccessful. You can't "pray the gay away" any more than you can make someone stop having blue eyes; and you can't make someone gay if they're not.

The second point is more serious. Gays are more likely to be the victims of violence, rather than the perpetrators. You rarely read of gays going on a rampage against straight people, but acts of violence against them are a daily occurrence. The current attitude of many states now seems to encourage this, with laws such as Florida's so called "Don't Say Gay" law, which has had a chilling effect on anyone in school who might identify as gay. For the most part, they want to live their lives without turmoil, and not have interference from people wishing to do them harm, and surely not by government decree. If gays suffer from mental disorders, perhaps it's because of the slings and arrows hurled at them by the likes of Ms. Garst, not to mention the threats of physical violence they face all too often.

The notion that they are prone to being sick more frequently for infections and physical problems is just preposterous.

As for her warning about the consequences in Revelation, perhaps she should leave the matter up to God, who will exact His due once a gay person reaches that point. It is not for us to judge how someone will be received when he goes to meet God.

Here's a thought for those who feel a need to pass judgement on others' lives: how about leaving them alone?? Just let them live their lives, and mind your business. Someone being gay doesn't pick your pocket, or break your leg. It has no bearing on your life in any way whatsoever. They are not a threat to public safety or to the Republic. Stop spreading misinformation about people you know nothing about.

Tom Beckett

Siloam Springs