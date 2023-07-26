Moving here changed my life

This is not a goodbye.

It's more like a, I'll see ya around, kind of piece.

Because I'll definitely still be around Siloam Springs. This is home.

And it will continue to be home for the foreseeable future.

You wouldn't have been able to convince me of that in the first week of November of 2009 when I first stepped foot inside the old Herald-Leader downtown office on Mt. Olive St., where the Chamber of Commerce now sits. At that time, I was a 27-year-old (almost 28) sports writer at the Benton County Daily Record in Bentonville. My wife Amy and I were living in Centerton with a nearly 4-year-old son and 13-month-old daughter.

The BCDR along with all the other WEHCO Media publications were being merged with the Stephens Media properties to form Northwest Arkansas Newspapers (also called NWA Media) and changes were coming, including my job being moved to Siloam Springs.

It was a scary time for us. Some of my colleagues were kept on in the NWA Media merger. And some weren't.

I met then Herald-Leader publisher John Dilmore, who I worked with at the BCDR, and then editor Gary Burton at the McDonald's in Bentonville, and they offered me the job of sports editor at the Herald-Leader.

I didn't want to take the job but, having nothing else to turn to, I did.

My first week at the paper was rough for a lot of reasons, some I won't get into, but I'll never forget leaving the Herald-Leader office and heading back toward the Bentonville area, feeling sick as a dog and getting lost along the way. That Jefferson-Main Street merger at Lincoln threw me off a bit.

I was definitely sick, H1N1 -- the Swine Flu -- both the wife and I had it. First week on the job and I had to ask for sick time. Not a great start.

But, over the next few days, I got better and slowly began to orient myself with my new surroundings.

I missed covering the Northwest Arkansas corridor, but the more and more I began to dive into the Siloam Springs community, the more and more my heart began to change about the situation.

Before I knew it, my family and I were making plans to move down to Siloam Springs. We were house shopping here. We were getting to know the community, and we wanted to live right here.

Moving here changed our life.

That all became a reality in late July 2010 when we moved to town. And now, 13 years later, we're still in the same house and feel the same way about this wonderful place.

I have to give Renee Philpott and the good folks at Friendship Community Care a big assist on making our transition smooth. My son, Nathan, had recently been diagnosed with autism and had been attending the Sunshine School in Little Flock. His education and well-being were priority number one for us, and the folks at FCC hit a home run.

My roles at the Herald-Leader and our other NWA weekly newspapers kept getting larger and larger over the years. I am forever appreciative to Kent Marts and Rusty Turner, my previous bosses with NWA Media, for believing in me and trusting me to do the job that was needed.

All the while, I kept covering Siloam Springs sports, and I wanted to make them feel as important as the Arkansas Razorbacks in our newspaper. I believe in community journalism and to me there's no better way to show that than going all out for your sports coverage.

I've seen some pretty cool stuff over the years covering the Panthers. My first year on the football beat, 2010, the Panthers beat Greenwood 38-31 at Glenn W. Black Stadium. As I've said before, "one night can last forever" and certainly it was a great night for the Panthers. It turned out OK for Greenwood too. They went on to win 50 straight games.

The opening of the new high school on Progress Avenue and the athletic facilities that followed were fun to be a part of. The Panther Activity Center at Siloam Springs High School is among the very best anywhere and I love covering events there. The 2015 state basketball tournament held there is a tremendous memory and I hope state basketball can find its way back to Siloam Springs soon.

The opening night of Panther Stadium in 2015 is another great memory. I bet the Rogers Mounties are still a bit bruised from that night.

Other highlights include a fun run of state championships in boys soccer, girls soccer and cross country. Those titles are really big deals, folks, and I always tried to cover them as such. Winning five straight state titles -- like girls soccer and girls cross country did -- or even six in a row like volleyball did from 2004-2009, that's not at all normal.

There's so many, many more nights and moments I could talk about.

The coaches at Siloam Springs have been nothing short of awesome to deal with. From the beginning, I think the majority of them have bought in to the idea that it's important to get their kids recognition and the newspaper is a way to do that.

Special thanks to Bryan Ross, Brandon Craig, Tim Stewart, Michael Robertson, Chris Cameron, Debbie Sharp, Tim Rippy, Daren Ward, Joellen Wright, Rose Cheek, Jonathan Johnson, Michael Smith, Tony Coffee, Alan Hardcastle, Jason Bowen, Brent Crenshaw, Luke Shoemaker, Kerwin Dees, Kevin Snavely, Kevin Downing, Ken Harriman, Julie Kelly, Jeff Williams, Brian Nitz and so many, many, many others that have put up with me over the years.

The administration in the school district also believes that, and Ken Ramey, if you're reading this, it's time to go get another hamburger. My treat!

The folks at John Brown University have been tremendous as well. Sports information director Nick Robinson, basketball coaches Jeff Soderquist, Jason Beschta and Clark Sheehy, track and cross country coach Scott Schochler and numerous others at JBU have made covering the Golden Eagles an enjoyable experience.

It's never been just me though. I've had a lot of great help over the years. Bud Sullins and I met on the football field at Rogers Heritage in 2013 and he has been one of the biggest blessings of my life, both professionally and personally. His photos helped me tell great stories for our kids here for many, many years.

Mark Ross has been a huge help over the last couple of years providing photos.

And so many more folks have impacted me in ways they'll never know. Doug Chastain and I have sat next to each other at basketball games for 13 years. I finally convinced him to come on board as a columnist at the Herald-Leader.

Gene Linzey has been a rock for me on the Herald-Leader's religion page and so dependable.

And I can't say enough about Jackie Brooks, who served many roles at the newspaper before retiring a few years ago. She was like a second mother to me and to our staff at the Herald-Leader. She also makes the best homemade cheesecake I've ever had in my life.

Over the last few football seasons, our trio of myself, Dustin Butler and Tony Molina have traversed the state covering football and basketball games for the Siloam Springs Livestream. The friendship that has ensued will last forever. And like the sign says on the way to Harrison, "The money was stolen."

I could go on and on, but I've got work to do.

I started in my new role as sports editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and River Valley Democrat-Gazette in June. It's been a whirlwind ever since then, but football season is fast approaching and there's a lot to do.

It's truly been my pleasure to serve Siloam Springs and the Herald-Leader, and I'll miss it tremendously.

But remember, it's not goodbye. I'll definitely still be around. It's home after all.

Graham Thomas is the former managing editor of the Herald-Leader and the current sports editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He can be reached at gthoma[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.