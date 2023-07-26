New casino restaurant offers southern comfort food

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- A new restaurant opened in the food court of the Cherokee Casino and Hotel that offers southern comfort food for all.

Pinch of Southern is a collaboration involving all of the chefs from different properties and the corporate office, according to Food and Beverage Director Rick Ostrowski. The new restaurant replaced Jetstream Sammy's which was not doing well in business, Ostrowski said.

"We closed down for like three weeks, did some training and menu engineering," Ostrowski said.

The team at Pinch of Southern came up with dishes like braised pot roast, catfish, homemade meat loaf and chicken fried steak. The restaurant also serves a heartland salad, soup of the day and chili, Ostrowski said. Pinch of Southern's most popular dish is the catfish meal.

Corporate officers from the Food and Beverage Division began discussing putting in Pinch of Southern as early as January. Employees and chefs said they know what their guests are requesting so it wasn't hard to find a direction to proceed in, Ostrowski said.

They borrowed from different properties including the casinos in Catoosa, Okla., and Sallisaw Okla., as well as the Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa, Okla.

For now, Ostrowski said the casino's food court is full and there are no plans for expansion and that the menu will be tweaked to add different dishes. One thing that Pinch of Southern is doing is weekly specials.

Ostrowski added that mobile ordering is something customers can use while playing in the casino. Players can scan QR codes located in the casino and place their orders on their phone.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Rick Ostrowski, the food and beverage director for Cherokee Nation Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs, told the staff at El Taco that he wanted them to create the largest taco ever. This was what they came up with.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Burger and Chicken at Cherokee Casino Casino and Hotel serves more than just beef and poultry. They also make a dish called Cinnamon Roll French Toast. The dish is made with sugar and Grand Marnier.

