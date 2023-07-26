Evelyn June Mason

Evelyn June Mason, 97, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Evelyn was born on February 16, 1926, in Cooperton, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Jess Harmon Landon and Captolia Hopkins Landon. She was the widow of the late Joseph E. Mason, who preceded her in death in 1985. Evelyn worked for the Felts Family Shoe Store in Siloam Springs for over 40 years. She was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, where she had been active in the nursery when she was able. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible. She was a prayer warrior for her family and others and known as an "Earth Angel." Evelyn was always very encouraging to her children, her family, and others.

Evelyn was the matriarch of five generations of the Mason family. She is survived by her son, Dennis Mason and wife Lisa of Springdale, Arkansas; her daughter, Patricia Cartwright of Siloam Springs; a brother-in-law, John Hay; a sister-in-law, Faye Mason; two grandchildren, Denise Pierce and husband Kendal , and Alan Cartwright and wife Sarah; three great grandchildren, Alyssa Ketcher, Megan Hershey and Holden Cartwright; two great-great=granddaughters, Ember Gill and Madelyn Ketcher; two stepgrandchildren, James Walker and Crystal Pendley; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Athen Walker and Kye Pendley; along with many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother and two sisters.

A visitation was held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral Service was held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Dr. Steve Abbott officiated the service with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign our online guestbook please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Esther Jane Worrell, age 81, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Saturday July 22, 2023, at Angelica Care Home in McKinney, Texas. She was born to Branton Center and Ester Center on February 22, 1942, in Siloam Springs.

Esther Jane is survived by her two sons, Branton Worrell, wife Leigh Anne Hansen Worrell, son Jason Worrell, wife Shani Worrell, her four grandchildren, Madison Olguin, husband Frank Olguin and great grandson Joaquin Olguin, Isabella Worrell, Adam Worrell and Michael Worrell. She is also survived by her extended family, Jessica Hansen, Michael Hansen, wife Katelyn Hansen and three great grandchildren Leighton Hansen, Luke Hansen and Reynolds Hansen.

Esther Jane graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in Secondary Education and a minor in Library Science. She worked as a Librarian right out of college and a 9th grade English teacher.

She loved books and was an avid reader. After her two boys were born in Colorado Springs, she stayed home raising them and later opened several stores including antiques, toys and clothing. She lived life to the fullest participating in several organizations including Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Auxiliary, Junior League of Colorado Springs, Board member of the Colorado Springs Humane Society and many positions in the Porsche Club of America, where she won many trophies and awards.

She was extremely active in her community in Siloam Springs; PTO the Methodist church choir and the Manna Center. Esther was a unique and very interesting person, known for her laugh and many hobbies from quilting and collecting. She was described by her many friends as "one in a million!" She will be dearly missed by all that loved her.

Funeral services will be held at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Spring on Monday, July 31, at 10 am. Viewing will be Sunday, July 30, from 4-6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Manna Center in Siloam Springs.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

