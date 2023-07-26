Panther hoops squads wrapping up summer work

The school year is fast approaching and Siloam Springs' sports squads are spending the summer months in preparation for the new school year.

The high school and junior high boys basketball teams have been working out throughout the summer, and Tuesday morning they held their next-to-the-last combined practice before taking a couple of weeks off in August.

"It's been a really good summer," said Panther assistant coach Michael Robertson who, along with ninth grade head boys coach Luke Loveless, were running Tuesday's practice. "We've had really good participation and attendance. It's a group that the numbers are really good, we've just got a lot of young kids that need gym time."

The two squads have been holding combined workouts all summer, averaging three days a week in June and two in July "with the focus of lifting every day and getting some shots up," said Robertson.

The high school team also attended camps and had play dates in June at Fayetteville and Tahlequah, Okla.

"We've seen a really good mix of schools our size and bigger, so it's been really good," he said. "We've had a good, competitive summer and seen some really positive things from the kids."

Robertson said a lot of the focus throughout the summer has been "looking at some different options as far as scheme goes," adding that, to that end, it's been good for the coaches to see a lot of kids in the gym.

"We've spent a lot of time shooting and competing against each other and it's been good for our younger kids to get a taste of high school basketball and it's been good for our older kids to be pushed," he said.

The squads will practice again on Thursday before taking a couple of weeks off to start the month of August while the coaches spend time in faculty meetings ahead of the new school year.