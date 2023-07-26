SSRH receives stroke care certification

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® as a Primary Stroke Center along with the American Stroke Association's (ASA) Heart-Check mark, both symbols of quality from the respective organizations.

SSRH underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in June 2023. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with stroke-related certification standards. Using standards developed collaboratively with the ASA, the surveyors evaluated program management, the delivery of clinical care and performance improvement including rapid delivery (less than 60 minutes) of intravenous TNK (clot buster drug). Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," said Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. "We commend Siloam Springs Regional Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients."

"We congratulate Siloam Springs Regional Hospital on this outstanding achievement," says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Stroke Association. "This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients."

"This certification lets our community know that we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care," said Chris Blair, chief administrative officer at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. "We are extremely proud of our teams and their commitment to providing quality and safe stroke care to our patients."