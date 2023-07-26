Survey seeks locations of moles

Moles are a well-known species of Arkansas wildlife, but one that is rarely seen.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to hear from people who see them for a survey about moles. Blake Sasse, nongame mammal coordinator for Game and Fish, and a student from the University of Central Arkansas, aims to get more information about all the places the moles occur in the state.

Visit iNaturalist.com to contribute to the Moles of Arkansas Survey.

Eastern moles, the only species found in Arkansas, range across the eastern U.S. all the way to portions of Wyoming and can be found from parts of southern Canada to portions of northern Mexico.

Adults are typically about 5 to 7 inches long and covered with a soft, fuzzy fur resembling felt or the trademarked "moleskin" often used in footwear to prevent blisters. A nubby, naked tail juts out about a half-inch to an inch from its rear, and its oversized, pink front paws dominate the front of its body. The head lacks any obvious ears that could catch dirt, and even the eyes are overshot with a covering of fur. The eyelids are fused, and an extra membrane over the corneas protects from falling dirt and debris while the animal does the hard job of burrowing.

Most of the tunneling people notice from moles aren't for their main burrows, but from their near-constant search for their favorite meals of earthworms and insect larvae hidden in the soil. The average mole can dig between 10 to 20 feet of tunnel in an hour using its massive front paws. Deeper burrows, sometimes a foot and a half under the surface, are used for escape routes, rearing of young and foraging when the surface is either too dry or cold to harbor worms and grubs that tempt the animal's taste buds.

Unfortunately, the only time most people even notice these interesting animals is when they've made themselves unwelcome guests on golf courses, under landscaped lawns or near homes where they are getting close to a house foundation. Their surface burrows often damage root systems of grasses and push up the dirt, crisscrossing people's yards with streaks of dead grass or bare soil.

Trapping is the best way, and really the only truly effective method, to control a determined digger. A few different models of traps will snap down on a mole when placed in an active surface tunnel, dispatching it quickly and humanely. For people who don't want to kill the critter, digging a space into the tunnel and placing a small live trap will work. Just be sure to cover the opening you created with a board to block the sunlight so the mole will continue to use the tunnel.