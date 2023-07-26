Ways to deal with the (non-political) heat

I will suffer no shame in dropping the politics from this column this week.

It is just too darn hot in the middle of a 90-degree-plus forecast for the next two weeks to get people all worked up over politics.

It is brutally hot, as in the outside temperatures, not political persuasions, is what I am writing about.

Readers always tell me they like this kind of break from world-shaking affairs.

So, enjoy this list and try to stay cool this summer:

Do not lose your cool at others, especially those who disagree.

Keep your cool – all the time.

Rise early and enjoy the cool, pre-dawn time, it is magnificent.

Run though that yard sprinkler. Act like you are 5 years old again.

Eat a big vanilla ice cream cone.

Crunch up some big ice cubes and fill a cup– now chow down on the result for the next 30 minutes or so.

Seek the shade of a leafy old tree.

Wear seersucker (if you got it). Linen if you dare. Cotton will be cooler.

Catch a breeze underneath a shade tree -- and stay with it.

Chill a big watermelon -- an Arkansas Black Diamond -- and then dive right in for the delicious icy treat.

Now, eat another big ice cream cone – make this one a dark chocolate.

Walk far out into the open spaces late at night – look up at the stars.

Turn up the ceiling fan to high.

Read, "Polar Express" and other weather titled tomes.

Cube up a big cantaloupe. Set it in the fridge. Eat it later. Yum. Yum.

Pour yourself a big glass of sweet tea. Let it set til it is indeed ice cold and the glass sweating. Now it is ready. So are you.

Dive into the middle of a big, juicy Key Lime Pie.

Drink a big old RC Cola, if you can find one. If not choose a brand and flavor new to you.

A cold fruit salad sounds really nice. Maybe a big wedge of tomato on the side will be just as good.

Break out the loose-fitting Hawaiian shirts or the big T-shirts.

Toss away those hot shoes – sandals are in.

Take short naps in the heat of the day. Nap outside in the twilight hours, too.

Remember the deep and frigid winter snows.

A big cold, cold, banana pudding sure sounds good.

Start your Christmas card list.

Soak those tired feet in cool water, toss in an ice cube or two.

Break out the talcum powder for those itchy spots.

Eat a whole juicy Johnson County peach with the juice running down your chin. Or some local blueberries will fill that bill, too.

Wear that big floppy brimmed hat – everywhere.

Always remember: It is hotter down in Fort Smith and Little Rock than in NW Arkansas (always, thank goodness).

Read the magazines first. Bills, wait and look at them later.

Retire to the public library. It's always "cool" inside there.

Turn off the TV and turn on the jazz music. Now crank up the volume.

Pick the guitar. If you do not pick, then listen to someone who does.

Have a cold one. A real, icy cold one. Have a second one – why not?

Fan yourself with a hand-held fan – if you can find one. If not any old magazine or even a paper plate will do.

Re-tell an old joke that makes folks laugh. In fact, laughter can, we all know, abate the heat.

Eat cold fried chicken. With coleslaw and cold BBQ beans.

Encourage the neighbors to crank some home-made ice cream – you will sure help eat it.

Wear a smile. That always cools down some folks.

Run out into those short summer rains. Let it soak you down.

Go to the area pools and local aquatic parks.

Drive way out into the country with all the windows down.

Eat a spoonful of local honey. Sweet and cool.

Make you a big tomato sandwich with mayo, white bread and a big, red juicy center of tomato.

Arrive at the office a little late. Leave a little early.

Eschew socks, men – when you can. Hosiery is out gals, even knee highs need to go.

Soak down that mid-sized hand towel. Drape it around the back of your neck.

Get a really short haircut. Feel the breeze you were missing

And lastly, just chill out.

Winter will be here soon. I promise.