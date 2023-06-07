2023 Kids Fishing Derby

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Aurora Holmes smiles as she waits to catch a fish at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Holmes caught a large mouth bass and the smallest catfish during the derby.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Aurora Holmes smiles as she waits to catch a fish at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Holmes caught a large mouth bass and the smallest catfish during the derby.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Aurora Holmes smiles as she waits to catch a fish at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Holmes caught a large mouth bass and the smallest catfish during the derby.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ethan Martin caught the first fish for the Ages 11 and Under category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ethan Martin caught the first fish for the Ages 11 and Under category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ethan Martin caught the first fish for the Ages 11 and Under category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ashley Adams holds up her certificate for the first fish caught in the Ages 12 and Older category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Adams also caught seven fish that day and was one ounce short of having the biggest fish caught that day.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ashley Adams holds up her certificate for the first fish caught in the Ages 12 and Older category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Adams also caught seven fish that day and was one ounce short of having the biggest fish caught that day.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Amelia Sawyer proudly displays her certificate and prize for catching the smallest fish at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Amelia Sawyer proudly displays her certificate and prize for catching the smallest fish at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Amelia Sawyer proudly displays her certificate and prize for catching the smallest fish at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids got up early on Saturday to attend the Kids Fishing Derby behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids got up early on Saturday to attend the Kids Fishing Derby behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids got up early on Saturday to attend the Kids Fishing Derby behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ashley Adams holds up her certificate for the first fish caught in the Ages 12 and Older category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Adams also caught seven fish that day and was one ounce short of having the biggest fish caught that day.

Photo courtesy of Wade Baker

Esther Baker, 11, displays the smallest fish in her age category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Baker has been competing in the fishing derby since she was four years old.

Photo courtesy of Wade Baker

Esther Baker, 11, displays the smallest fish in her age category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Baker has been competing in the fishing derby since she was four years old.

Photo courtesy of Wade Baker

Esther Baker, 11, displays the smallest fish in her age category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Baker has been competing in the fishing derby since she was four years old.

Photo courtesy of Wade Baker Young anglers cast off during the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Photo courtesy of Wade Baker Young anglers cast off during the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Photo courtesy of Wade Baker Young anglers cast off during the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ethan Martin caught the first fish for the Ages 11 and Under category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ashley Adams holds up her certificate for the first fish caught in the Ages 12 and Older category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Adams also caught seven fish that day and was one ounce short of having the biggest fish caught that day.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Amelia Sawyer proudly displays her certificate and prize for catching the smallest fish at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids got up early on Saturday to attend the Kids Fishing Derby behind the Siloam Springs Community Building.



Photo courtesy of Wade Baker Esther Baker, 11, displays the smallest fish in her age category at the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday behind the Siloam Springs Community Building. Baker has been competing in the fishing derby since she was four-years-old.

