28 Springs closes its doors June 6

Downtown Siloam Springs restaurant 28 Springs closed its doors on Tuesday, June 6.

The downtown restaurant closed to make room for a research and development facility for Simmons Foods, according to a notice on the door of 28 Springs.

"The talented chefs and staff at 28 Springs and The Roost brought a unique dining experience to downtown Siloam Springs, representing the best of bringing good relationships and food together," said David Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for Simmons Foods.

Jackson went on to say "Business decisions that impact people are difficult. This decision was necessary for Simmons to meet the needs of our R&D team members which enables us to serve our customers effectively."

As the new home for research and development, the facility will provide culinary and technical support for poultry and pet food customers around the globe, the notice states.

Other restaurants and retailers will be supported by moving Simmons personnel to a third location in downtown Siloam Springs, the notice states.