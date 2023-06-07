Arrests and citations

May 29

Tuan V. Nguyen, 26, arrested in connection with hit and run accident; reckless driving.

Wamor Riklon, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Leigh Hardy Johnson, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jeffrey Jedidiah James, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

Noah Michael Raymo, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

Jonathan Michael Davis, 40, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

May 30

Della M. Hobbs, 37, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Keith Scott Hodges, 50, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing.

Jason Patrick Howard, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Margaret Mary Fields, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Ronald Dewayne Russell Jr, 26, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.

Nyle Elizabeth Taylor, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Kendall Louis Smoke, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Alisa Kay Hipp, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Brian Keith Bristow, 44, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

May 31

Harold Jermaine Keller, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

James Darrin Tate, 55, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Tiffany Garnett Garcia, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Andrea Kay Stumbaugh, 40, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

June 1

Jamia Jashay Davis, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Daniel Isaiah Gomez, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

David Paul Jackson, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Candace Lenell Anderson, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 2

Michael Lance Fulfer, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Bonifasio Perez-Rivera, 72, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Jay Lee, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 3

Matthew Christopher Workman, 32, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

James Earl Shepherd, 66, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; proximity to certain facilities -- enhanced penalties.

Tabitha Maria Mason, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; proximity to certain facilities -- enhanced penalties.

Shadell Renae Chavez, 39, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Luis Roberto Hong, 30, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

June 4

Amy Rachelle McClelland, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

Peggy Elizabeth Betancourt, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.