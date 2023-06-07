Manage Subscription
Correction

by Marc Hayot | June 7, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

In the May 31 edition of the Herald-Leader, it was stated that David Jackson, the CFO of Simmons Foods, asked the Simmons board what attributes they want to see in a city administrator.

Jackson brought in a list of attributes to the screening committee, who passed it to the human resources department for the city. Human resources asked department heads and supervisors to come up with a list of attributes they would like to see in a city administrator.

Also, David Jackson and Randy Torres were incorrectly listed as being Chief Financial Officer for Simmons Foods and Market Manager for Generations Bank respectively. Jackson is actually the Chief Operating Officer for Simmons Foods and Torres is the Market President for Generations Bank.

The Herald-Leader apologizes for the errors.

Correction

