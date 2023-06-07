Enjoying pizza at the end of the school year

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Teachers and students enjoyed Papa John's pizza on Thursday, May 25 at Southside Elementary. Students in the photo were (front row) Lamar Bell, Logan Scherrey and Rhett McReynolds. Teachers in the photo are (back row) Tammie Murray, Brandi Breaux and Monika Odom. For more photos, see A6.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Mickey Mouse (left) sits down to have lunch with Fourth Grader Soren Blasengame on Friday, May 26 at Southside Elementary. Fourth graders were treated to Papa John's pizza donated by Highland Park Shopping Center. The previous day, Highland Park provided Papa John's pizza to the third grade classes. For more photos, see A6.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

SPED Paraprofessional Amber Shillings (left) donned her dinosaur costume and posed for a photo with Mickey Mouse on Friday, May 26, at Southside Elementary. Highland Park Shopping Center provided Papa John's pizza to third and fourth grade classes on Thursday and Friday respectively. For more photos, see A6.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Third graders enjoy Papa John's Pizza on Thursday, May 25 at Southside Elementary. The pizza was donated by Highland Park Shopping Center. The shopping center also provided pizza for the fourth grade the following day. For more photos, see A6.

